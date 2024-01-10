The distinguished career of Mudgee Australia Day Ambassador, Ron McCallum AO

Professor Ron McCallum AO studied law at Monash University, graduating in 1972. In 1974 he completed a Master of Laws Degree at Queen's University, Canada. It was at this point that Ron developed his interest and expertise in labour and employment law. After teaching at Monash for eighteen years, he moved to Sydney in 1993 where he was appointed to a full professorship at the University of Sydney. Blind since his birth, this appointment made Ron the first totally blind person to be appointed to a full professorship at any Australian or New Zealand university. He served as Dean of the University of Sydney Law School between 2002 and 2007.