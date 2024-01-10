Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The distinguished career of Mudgee Australia Day Ambassador, Ron McCallum AO

By Staff Reporters
January 10 2024 - 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Distinguished legal scholar Ron McCallum AO has been appointed as the region's Australia Day Ambassador for 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.