The distinguished career of Mudgee Australia Day Ambassador, Ron McCallum AO

Distinguished legal scholar Ron McCallum AO has been appointed as the region's Australia Day Ambassador for 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Mid-Western Regional Council made the announcement on Wednesday morning, confirming that the career academic and pioneer will host the ceremonies to be held at Robertson Park.
A Monash University graduate and a trailblazer in academia, Professor McCallum's career highlights include becoming the first blind person appointed to a full professorship in Australia or New Zealand.
Professor Ron McCallum AO studied law at Monash University, graduating in 1972. In 1974 he completed a Master of Laws Degree at Queen's University, Canada. It was at this point that Ron developed his interest and expertise in labour and employment law. After teaching at Monash for eighteen years, he moved to Sydney in 1993 where he was appointed to a full professorship at the University of Sydney. Blind since his birth, this appointment made Ron the first totally blind person to be appointed to a full professorship at any Australian or New Zealand university. He served as Dean of the University of Sydney Law School between 2002 and 2007.
Mayor Des Kennedy said he was pleased to welcome Professor Ron McCallum to the Region.
"Professor McCallum stands as a representation of resilience and advocacy, reminding us all of the enduring power of dedication and passion," Mayor Kennedy said.
Serving as the Dean of the University of Sydney Law School from 2002 to 2007, Professor McCallum played a pivotal role in the 2012 inquiry into the Fair Work Act 2009.
His commitment to social justice led to the title of Officer of the Order of Australia in 2006 and Senior Australian of the Year in 2011. Internationally, he chaired the UN Committee for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the UN Committee of the Chairs of all UN Treaty Bodies.
Sworn in as a part-time member of the Australian Administrative Appeals Tribunal in 2013, Professor McCullum's influence extends across legal and advocacy spheres.
In 2023, TV personality Catriona Rowntree travelled to Rylstone as the region's Australia Day Ambassador.
The Mid-Western Region's 2024 Australia Day celebrations will be held on Friday, 26 January at Robertson Park Mudgee, beginning with a barbecue breakfast at 8am followed by the official ceremony at 9am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.