Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Free

Council reveals local Australia Day nominees for 2024

By Staff Reporters
January 10 2024 - 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mid-Western Regional Council on Wednesday announced the residents and organisations nominated for the 2024 Australia Day Awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.