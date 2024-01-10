Council reveals local Australia Day nominees for 2024

Mid-Western Regional Council on Wednesday announced the residents and organisations nominated for the 2024 Australia Day Awards.
The region's Australia Day Ambassador, Professor Ron McCallum AO will be presenting the awards at Robertson Park, Mudgee on Friday January 26.
Citizen of the Year: Donna Collins, Peter Swain, Tom Combes, Tania Sullivan, Elizabeth Newton, Heike Schutze, Sharon Windsor, Stephen Jones, Jennifer Bryant.
Young Citizen of the Year: Georgia Delarue, Ninoska Birchall.
Community Event of the Year: Kandos Street Machine and Hot Rod Show, Cudgegong Valley National Antique Machinery Rally, Henry Lawson Festival Gulgong, Sculptures in the Garden.
Glen Johnston Memorial Award - Arts and Music: Toni Behrens.
Sports Person of the Year Award: Gulgong Terriers first grade team, Hamish Lynn, Katarna Robinson, Tom Rich, Tully Robertson, Cooper Crowe, Mason Hammond, Charli Mackenzie, Bree Mackenzie, Flynn English.
Volunteer Services Award: Alan Clarke, Christine McRae, Robyn Jones, Tom Combes, Pete Sibley, Lorraine Stewart, Heike Shutze, Can Assist Branch Mudgee.
