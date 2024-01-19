Cafe becomes the first Coeliac Australia accredited venue in the Mudgee region

Mudgee's Byron Perry cafe has been officially accredited by Coeliac Australia.
The Perry Street business that opened in June, 2022 earned the ability to use the not-for-profit organisation's Coeliac Australia 'crossed wheat' logo and claim to be an accredited business which gives people who need to follow a strict gluten free diet the peace of mind that they can eat at that venue without a risk of falling ill.
Byron Perry Cafe is the only Coeliac Australia accredited venue in the Mudgee region.
The accreditation comes after months of work with Coeliac Australia who awards the badge of accreditation to businesses that pass a swathe of rigorous checks and tests in the name of health, safety and education.
Glenn Van Reason from Byron Perry said when they started the business, offering gluten free options wasn't really in their plan.
"When we first started the cafe, we came in and we - we were aware of gluten intolerance... to tell you the truth... we actually didn't tell a lot of people that we were gluten free," Glenn said.
"There was a lot of stigma around gluten-free, that it was a fad, gluten-free equals flavour-free.
"What we found in our trading though is that we started attracting a lot of people who were gluten intolerant and coeliacs, and in talking to them we found out that one of their major hurdles was trust, and the fact that there's not a lot of places that actually understand how it works.
"And so we thought, "Hey, here's an opportunity for us to learn a bit more, make sure what we're doing is on the right track.""
Coeliac Australia is the peak body that represents and supports Australians with coeliac disease. At present, 1 in 70 Australians has been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, but a staggering 80 per cent remain undiagnosed.
The Coeliac Australia Gluten Free Accreditation Program comprises education and training, site operating standards, ongoing support and a structured audit review to foodservice businesses. Byron Perry's accreditation is subject to spot checks and reviews from those with coeliac disease. If someone have a negative experience they can log in and detail their issue with Coeliac Australia and its 17,000 members.
Jody Johnson who has coeliac disease told the Mudgee Guardian that having a local accredited venue is a game-changer.
"Eating out with coeliac disease can be challenging. Usually there are one or two choices on the menu and there is always a chance of cross contamination with people not understanding the painful consequences of accidentally ingesting gluten," Ms Johnson said.
"Having a menu with many clear food choices and a management who fully understand coeliac food allergies means I can finally enjoy a full range of menu options and can be confident that I can eat without risk of illness."
Glenn said feedback since announcing the accreditation has been very positive.
"I think that's the thing that we've always been... It's important to us that people feel safe and comfortable coming here," he said.
"We use a lot of local produce. We're very proud of our local area. And we've got a lot of tourists that come here. And so with the advent of a lot of the tourism that we get here, then we are exposed to a lot of those people [with coeliac disease].
"For the Mudgee area to be able to add that to the offerings, I think it's fantastic and keeps our tourism alive."
For people with coeliac disease, eating out is one of the biggest and most stressful challenges - simply finding a venue that offers a genuine gluten free option can be challenging.
Annabel Selby-Jones, Head of Marketing and Communications at Coeliac Australia explained that getting accredited is no mean feat.
"The process, it's probably as long as the business is able to come back to us with the information that we need," she said.
"So there are various bits of information that we need to provide them and then they need to provide us. For example, there's the initial training program, then we need to ensure that they have trusted gluten free suppliers and then they understand the issue of cross contamination in the kitchen."
Ms Selby Jones said contamination risks are present at every step of the food-making process.
"I think there are different layers in a business," Ms Selby Jones said.
"This is where something like accreditation could work, because the chef potentially could do their best and create a gluten-free meal. But there's also that distance that the food has to travel to where it sits, waiting for the wait person to bring it to the table. There are opportunities for cross-contamination beyond just the chef as well.
Ms Selby Jones member surveys have indicated that 99 per cent of the member base is likely to return to a venue after a good dining experience, and that 99 per cent do not eat alone, but with a party of two or more.
"I have two children who have celiac disease, and we're a family of five," she said.
"So that's a family of five that you're potentially losing out on, but we might be bringing two families with us. If you can't cater for that one person, you might be losing a table of 15 to 20 people."
