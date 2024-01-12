New play park and exercise reserve opens at Capertee

The Capertee community is now home to a newly-opened and fun-packed recreation reserve.
The 12-hectare Crown reserve has been enlivened for families with playground equipment including mini-trampolines, swing sets, a seesaw, basketball hoop, soccer goal area and other rides. Further upgrades include picnic tables, bench seating, a 1.5km cycling, walking and running trail also suitable for prams and wheelchairs, and an outdoor fitness trail with various exercise equipment.
The all-ages facility was a collaborative project supported by more than $270,000 funding together with further contributions by the local community.
Capertee Recreation Reserve Secretary Catherine Palme said the upgraded reserve is an exciting addition to the area which is often visited by sightseers travelling between Mudgee and Lithgow.
"There is car parking, plenty of space and equipment to play and exercise, and the picnic tables make a great spot to stop for a lunch or morning and afternoon tea to enjoy the natural scenery," Ms Palme said.
"This project has provided Capertee and the entire district with an awesome recreation space for people of all ages and levels of mobility. It will also provide a great stop off point for visitors to our area to enjoy our beautiful part of the world," Capertee and District Progress Association Secretary Dorothy Pike said.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said the project was a combined government and community effort.
"It's fantastic to see this joint effort to activate Capertee Recreation Reserve benefit both locals and visitors to this amazing area. Crown reserves play an important role protecting the environment and supporting communities with everything from recreation to showgrounds and community halls."
Capertee is world famous for the nearby Capertee Valley regarded as one of the widest canyons on earth, exceeding even The Grand Canyon in the United States.
