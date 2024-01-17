New paramedics for Mudgee welcomed, but important details are still unknown

Mudgee will soon be home to several new paramedics by the middle of the year but the exact number remains a mystery and the industry body says it isn't enough.
Stephen Lawrence, NSW Labor Government duty MLC for the electorate of Dubbo announced the new allocation on Monday morning as part of a fulfillment of a state government commitment to the boost paramedic workforce in the regions.
The first cohort of additional regional paramedics are expected to be in stations by the middle of this year the new recruits make up a quarter of the 500 extra paramedics in regional and rural areas promised to come over the next four years.
"It's important to me that everyone is able to access quality healthcare, no matter where they live in regional, rural and remote New South Wales, and this program will make a difference in the Dubbo electorate," Mr Lawrence said.
Following this announcement, NSW Ambulance will begin talks with unions and local ambulance staff about how many staff each station will receive as well as any works necessary to accommodate the additional staff, and discussions on the optimal roster patterns to meet demand in the area.
Ambulance NSW Superintendent, Western Sector Melanie Lawler said the allocations will ease the load on local stations as well as allow a higher quality of care.
"The significant increase to our paramedic workforce will boost our capacity to provide high quality care to patients across NSW," Ms Lawler said.
"With the allocation of additional paramedics, this will result in changes to our current rosters on each individual station, which as a result will assist in reducing the paramedic fatigue at these locations."
The Australian Paramedics Association NSW (APA) welcomed the NSW Government's commitment to enhance emergency healthcare services with the addition of extra paramedics but stresses that "this influx of paramedics, though promising, is akin to a drop in the ocean."
APA Vice President Mr. Scott Beaton said, "It is critical that these stations are selected not just by their geographical classification but through a lens that considers distance, population, and environmental demands."
"There needs to be proper analysis to inform strategic placement of resources. Meaningful action requires more than just meeting a quota while stressing the urgency of addressing the nuanced needs of regional, rural, and remote stations.
"While we appreciate the recognition of our paramedics' vital work, we must understand that a comprehensive workforce planning is essential."
