All-time sporting greats heading to Mudgee for golf classic in March

Following a multi-year break thanks to the COVID pandemic, a reinvigorated Celebrity Golf Classic is ready to tee off again in Mudgee.
Always a highlight in any golfer's calendar, the tournament bringing some of Australia's sporting greats to Mudgee with around 200 golfers taking part each year.
Some of the big names expected to play include Greg Inglis, Brett Kimmorley, Peter Sterling, Cliff Lyons and Former Australian International Cricketer, Greg Ritchie.
Yancoal's partner, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, is playing an active role in helping make this event happen and will be a beneficiary of the funds raised, as well as Mudgee Men's Shed, Lifeskills Plus, Kanandah Aged Care and Mudgee Junior Golf.
Mudgee Club Professional and the Classics Tournament Founder, Peter Mayson was delighted the tournament is back up and running again.
"We have already had a fantastic response from teams nominating early for next year's event - a number of these golfers have not missed a year since the classic began in 2012," Mr Mayson said.
"It is always a big day in Mudgee and raises a significant amount of money for charity, which is great."
The popular event was at risk of dying a slow death according to Mayson who said that when Peter Sterling decided to take a step back from some elements of the event, it looked like the event might not live on.
"Richard Jones from Westpac said, 'look, we think we can fulfill that role to the best of our ability with the connections that they've got,'" Mr Mayson said.
"Why don't we have a go this year at letting Westpac helicopter come into that celebrity role, getting the celebrities, asking them to come out, trying to source the auctions and raffle items...
"We're excited to have that change because having that kind of organisation that - we all know Westpac helicopter do an awesome job for everyone. It was a no brainer. It was the easiest decision of all time..."
Mudgee golf course will again be at capacity with over thirty teams from across the state competing in a unique six-person ambrose tournament, followed by an evening of dinner, auction and entertainment at the Mudgee Golf Club.
Moolarben Coal General Manager, Brian Wesley recognised the boost this event gives to charity.
"Over the years, The Celebrity Golf Classic has raised more than $300,000 for local charities and we are proud to sponsor the day for another year," Mr Wesley said.
