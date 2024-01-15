Trevor's beloved blue parrot is missing, can you help reunite them?

Can you help Trevor find his beloved parrot, Stormy?
Trevor Larsen is well-known around town as the man with the rabbit on his shoulder, named Mini Midnight. The small black rabbit accompanies Trevor just about everywhere he goes and his appearances have earned him a genial reputation around town. Trevor owns a number of other animals including two Quaker parrots, Charlie and Stormy.
But now Trevor needs your help. Shortly before Christmas last year Trevor's beloved blue Quaker parrot Stormy made his way out the front door and hasn't been seen since. Trevor is hoping that someone can help him be reunited with his beloved pet.
"If someone's got him, I'd very much like to - I'll even replace Stormy with another Quaker parrot," he said.
"He's missed by Midnight and he's dearly missed by his cage friend Charlie because they sit together and fly around together."
Each morning Stormy gets out of his cage and sits on Trevor's shoulder, and on the other shoulder sits little Midnight. Mini and Stormy the parrot have a special relationship.
Trevor describes Stormy as blue all over. "His wings are a bit darker, but he's about the size of a Rosella or a little bit smaller even," he said.
There aren't any other parrots around town that would be like him. I describe him as a small blue parrot.
"If you don't want another bird, I'm quite happy to give a nice reward for someone who can bring us all back together."
If you think you've seen or found Stormy, you can call Trevor on 0407 755 595 or email ben.palmer@mudgeeguardian.com.au
