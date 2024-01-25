Mudgee-native honoured with military medal in Australia Day awards

Corporal Matthew Palmer has been honoured with the Conspicuous Service Medal (CSM) in the 2024 Australia Day awards.
The Governor-General today announced Honours and Awards for 1,042 Australians, including awards in the Order of Australia - General and Military Divisions - meritorious awards and recognition for distinguished and conspicuous military service.
"It feels good, not at all what I was expecting. I have my amazing team to thank for their dedication and support to the capability and we couldn't achieve what we did without their tireless dedication," Corporal Palmer said of his accolade.
"I enjoyed the genuine feedback from pilots on what an impact it had on their job and their ability to operate."
Corporal Palmer grew up in Mudgee before embarking on his military career with the Royal Australian Air Force in 2010. In 2023 he transferred to the reserves and still works part time in defence. He now lives in South Australia with his wife and young daughter.
"I look back on my career and the one thing I keep thinking of is "I never thought I'd ever do that" keeps popping up. I was absolutely blessed and lucky to have the career I had and would do it all again in a heartbeat," he said.
"Corporal Palmer was chosen as a recipient of the CSM for meritorious achievement as an Air intelligence Analyst - Signals at Number 87 Squadron in developing and implementing world leading signals intelligence support to Number 81 Wing, significantly improving survivability and lethality of the F-35A in an ongoing capacity," his citation reads.
"Corporal Palmer pioneered the development of a key signals intelligence capability within the F-35 fighter community, which according to the ADF has dramatically improved the current and future survivability and lethality of the F-35 in an enduring capacity. This capability will benefit the entire fighter community for the entire lifespan of the aircraft, providing agile and resilient pathways to establish air superiority in a dynamically changing threat environment.
"This is a world first capability. His achievement embodies the finest traditions of the Royal Australian Air Force."
"Congratulations to the outstanding Australians recognised in today's Honours List. Recipients have made a difference and had an impact at the local, national and/or international level. Individually, they are inspiring and collectively they speak to the strength of our communities," the Governor-General said.
"Recipients come from all parts of the country. They have served and had an impact in just about every field you can imagine; their stories and backgrounds are diverse. We value their service, thank them for their hard work and selflessness and, today, celebrate them.
"To each recipient: know that you have the thanks and respect of your nation. In my experience most are humble and often try to deflect attention or praise - please enjoy the moment because your country has decided that you deserve recognition."
Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. If you know someone worthy, nominate them now at www.gg.gov.au.
