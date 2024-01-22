Burglary, arson charges laid after rural car chase across the Mudgee region

Cash, guns, and cars were allegedly stolen in a series of rural NSW break-ins and police believe the culprits have been caught after officers arrested two people in a car chase.
A stolen Holden Commodore was spotted at an intersection in the tiny NSW town of Rylstone and, when it ignored police requests to pull over, a car chase began on January 17.
The people allegedly in the car, 36-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, lost the police in Mudgee but were again seen an hour later and arrested.
Rural Crimes officers believe the pair were responsible for a series of home burglaries in nearby villages Running Stream and Aarons Pass.
"A large amount of property, firearms, cash and a Hyundai I30 were allegedly stolen," police said.
And one of the homes was destroyed by a fire.
The 36-year-old woman was charged with a series of offences including two counts of aggravated break and enter, firearms and car theft as well as damaging property with fire.
The 26-year-old man from Blacktown was charged with aggravated break and enter as well as stealing a car.
Both people were refused bail and will face Lithgow Local Court on February 1.
Investigations under the newly-formed Strike Force Uji, investigating rural robberies, were continuing.
