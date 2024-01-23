What professions are likely to thrive, not die, in the world of AI?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral household name that has permeated all our lives, and one thing is certain, AI has come to stay.

With the exponential rise in the application of AI in today's world, many professions are on the verge of a decline or being phased out.

The world is currently amid a working revolution where AI is seen to outperform humans in a variety of ways. Many jobs will and have been replaced by machines and robots. It is already evident within the transportation industry that there are self-driving trains, trams, taxis, buses, and trucks. Conversational AI agents such as ChatGPT and Grok also serve as great alternatives for personal assistants for individuals.

However, it's worth noting that not all jobs will be replaced by AI. Jobs that do not stand a chance of replacement by AI include teachers, lawyers and judges, directors, managers and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), politicians, Human Resource (HR) managers, singers, psychologists and psychiatrists, priests, and other spiritual figures, surgeons, professional athletes, computer system analysts even WordPress web developers, artists and writers.

Teachers

The art of learning is such a pivotal aspect of our lives, that we spend between 15 and 20 years of our first years devoted to learning. It is without doubt that we are who we are because of the continuous learning process we are devoted to.

Teachers unequivocally play a significant role in teaching by not only impacting knowledge of the subjects but also passing on invaluable core values. They also play an important role in our academic decisions thus every decision we take regarding our academic journey is somewhat based on how inspiring a particular teacher has been with us in the prior years.

Even with advancements in AI, it is impossible to replace the job of a teacher with AI seeing as the job of a teacher requires a variety of intricacies.

Lawyers and judges

The profession of lawyers and judges requires a tenacity of negotiation, strategical skills, and an adept skillset of case analysis.

Most importantly, having personal experience and vast knowledge is privy to being a lawyer and a judge.

More often than not, judges are required to pass down judgment to individuals based on a case-by-case scenario - will you be okay to have an AI to be a judge on your case, where you might stand a chance of being in prison for years?

Directors, managers and CEOs

Just like lawyers and judges, the job of directors, managers, and CEOs perform exceptionally when there is a shared past personal experience.

Moreover, managing an organisation is a matter of resolute leadership, which can not be written down in a code for an AI to follow suit linearly.

Consider a scenario where the CEO of a company is a robot, will you as an investor be enthusiastic about investing your hard-earned money in such a venture? Seeing as the job of a CEO is a delicate one, it is appropriate to have humans be the driving force of the company's vision and mission.

Politicians

The job of policy-making, managing a constituency within a country, an astute examiner of the work of the government and how it spends money is pretty much a summary of a politician's role.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a vivid example of the need for a good politician to steer the country during awful seasons. While it is true that AI could make well-informed decisions to lead a cause, it surely can not lead a country.

The question at hand is, will you ever vote for an AI to take the role of a politician in today's century?

HR managers

Amongst the many prerogatives of a human resource manager, the main ones include hiring new professionals, ensuring that the staff is provided with everything they might need, and staying alert to any signs of discontent.

In recent years, several AI tools have been introduced to alleviate and mildly replace HRs, while the work of the AI is commendable it is not the best. This is because the developed AI tools just brush through the qualifications of the candidate without truly examining if the person is best suited for the job or not.

In place of an actual human HR, the best candidate not only in terms of qualifications but also in terms of soft skills, and interpersonal and intrapersonal skills are considered.

Psychologists and psychiatrists

Natural language processing (NLP) a subset of AI with a focus on sentiment analysis, understanding, and naturally responding to human text is being developed to replica the role of psychologists and psychiatrists.

However, the role of psychologists and psychiatrists is indispensable. These job roles require an immense human experience and every person's psychological needs differ from each other.

Better yet, the subject of mental health is better understood by humans who have natural brains as opposed to AI systems that are programmed to think in a particular manner.

Will you ever pay a robot form of a psychologist and psychiatrist to attend to your mental well-being issue?

Surgeons

It is without doubt that AI has been of great benefit to the health industry. Tools such as AI medical imaging are handy when it comes to diagnosing disease.

Nonetheless, being a surgeon does not just require a skillset alone, a crucial aspect of this job role is to be prepared for emergencies where the procedure does not go as planned. In situations of this nature, surgeons are the best fit as opposed to AI tools that cannot make instantaneous decisions.

Artists, writers, and singers

A decade ago, Aberystwyth University staff were serenaded by a "robotic orchestra" who performed Doctor Who theme music. But how authentic or good did the music sound? This performance, while technologically impressive (even in 2014), raised questions about the emotional depth and authenticity that AI can bring to artistic expressions.

Yes, AI is here to enhance livelihood, but artsy jobs like artists, writers, and singers cannot be replaced, as these jobs require a human touch to give it a soulful feeling. The nuances of creativity, the spontaneous burst of inspiration, and the ability to connect with human emotions are aspects that AI struggles to replicate.

These artistic professions are not just about producing work; they are about evoking feelings, sharing experiences, and telling stories that resonate on a personal level. AI may aid in the creative process, but the heart and soul of art lie in the uniquely human experience and interpretation, something that a robotic orchestra, no matter how sophisticated, cannot fully capture.

Conclusion

Despite AI's transformative impact, certain professions remain vital and impervious to automation. These include roles like teachers, lawyers, judges, CEOs, politicians, HR managers, psychologists, psychiatrists, surgeons, artists, writers, and singers, where the human element is irreplaceable.

