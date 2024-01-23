Meet the new Chair of Watershed Landcare

Volunteering with the Putta Bucca Landcarers is not just about improving the environment; it's a fantastic way to give back to the community and forge meaningful connections. The group's goals extend beyond restoring native vegetation to fostering biodiversity and building social and community friendships. All are welcome to join in on the fun, this is your chance to meet like-minded people dedicated to making a tangible difference in the community. The group shares morning tea and it's a casual vibe with volunteers staying for as long as they like.