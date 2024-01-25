Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Places

Kandos Museum puts finishing touches on new rooftop feature

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 25 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kandos Museum has been transformed with the installation this week of a rooftop garden.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.