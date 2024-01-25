Kandos Museum puts finishing touches on new rooftop feature

Kandos Museum has been transformed with the installation this week of a rooftop garden.
The installation was funded by a $6,000 grant that came from the previous federal government the shipping container exhibition space now features a unique grass roof that helps to regulate indoor temperatures. The money enabled the museum team to install a framework on the roof, including waterproofing and drainage layers, to which soil and grass seed were added.
The installation of the rooftop garden almost marks the end of a years-long series of additions and enhancements at the museum that began in 2020 and signals a new era for the museum. One that Kandos Museum President Buzz Sanderson said will ensure a healthy life for the museum for years to come.
"The green roof is part of a larger project of work that we've been doing at the museum," he said.
"Basically those works have been done over a number of years. It's spread over two levels and so the top level which is five 40-foot containers side by side - that make up a storage and workshop facility a little bit of display space and also a cafe."
Independent Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, said the improvements to the Museum would encourage more tourists to discover the historic site.
"The community-run Kandos Museum is a must-visit attraction. The iconic cement works building is chock-full of fascinating exhibits which give us a glimpse into the town's 110-year history," said Mr Gee.
"Each year, more than 3000 people stop in to see the stunning displays of yesteryear and learn about the town that made the cement that built Sydney.
"The volunteers have worked hard to transform the roof of the modern wing, once a blank steel sheet, into a rooftop garden.
"The creation of the 'green roof' not only looks great, but it is an innovative way to insulate the site which will slash cooling and heating costs."
