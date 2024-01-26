A simple idea has blossomed into something greater for Emily Norris and her team

Local Simple was a business idea brought to life by Gulgong resident Emily Norris in 2023, with the soft-launch of the concept to the wider Mudgee community last week.
Local Simple brought together groups of interested locals, a co-op and a facebook page, and combined them to form a business that links local farmers and producers to customers.
"The Local Simple website specialises in local, spray-free vegetables and herbs from Wellington, as well as local raw honey, pasture raised eggs, coffee, chutneys and pickles," Ms Norris said.
"Whilst our Facebook co-op has a broader selection of proteins like Grassland Poultry, Gundooee Organic Beef, Good Fish (canned and jarred sustainable fish), pantry staples, gluten-free pastas, health foods and I'd like to get more local producers involved."
Troy Bourke is a passionate family farmer in Wellington, who grew up on the property where he now farms together with his father. Mr Bourke originally joined forces with Mudgee local Sally Anne Kearns to supply his vegetables directly to customers.
Together they joined forces with Ms Norris to create a supply chain for Local Simple. Mr Bourke's family uses a regenerative farming model with no chemical spraying, and he was delighted to try connecting locally to sell his produce.
"It's been so great to collaborate with Emily and be a part of her vision. It's awesome to be able to supply the wider community with my produce; meeting the people who eat the food I grow is so rewarding," Mr Bourke said.
Ms Norris has been researching the gap between areas in Australia that are rich in commercial fruit, vegetable and meat production but where the majority of harvests are shipped directly to major cities.
"Farmers have to survive, so their financial model requires them to sell to their biggest market," Ms Norris explained.
"There's an interesting rural situation - there are plenty of food producers and farms, but locals often rely on supermarkets for produce because local produce is often sold to city buyers."
"The Local Simple concept is essentially about community, seasonality and connection" Ms Norris said.
"We currently have a fortnightly morning pick up location, but I would love to be able to offer delivery to those that just can't make it to pick up and also expand into other mid-Western areas beyond Gulgong and Mudgee."
Local Simple had been a not-for-profit exercise for Ms Norris over the past year, as she worked on the website, handled administration, collated suppliers and coordinated orders.
"I love my Gulgong community, and I want Gulgong and Mudgee locals to be able to access the most fresh, healthy and sustainably-farmed produce as possible," Ms Norris said.
Local Simple reflects Ms Norris's passion for growing, nutrition, volunteering, sharing and community- and her aim is for Local Simple to combine all of these things in one place.
Orders are welcome via the localsimple.com.au website or via joining the Local Simple Facebook group.
