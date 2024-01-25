Understanding which neck injuries are covered under workers' compensation

It's crucial to know which types of neck injuries are covered under Workers' Compensation. Picture Shutterstock

Understanding which neck injuries are covered under workers' compensation

Neck injuries represent a significant and pervasive issue within the Australian workforce, cutting across all sectors and professions. Whether it's a builder, a nurse, an office worker or a dry cleaner, the risk is ever-present.

Consequently, such injuries account for a substantial number of Workers' Compensation benefits claims. It's a testament to how workplace mishaps can impact anyone, from tradies and storemen to airline baggage handlers and beyond, underscoring the importance of preventive measures and adequate compensation coverage.

Claiming compensation for a neck injury is often a complex process, and it's crucial to understand which types of neck injuries are covered under Workers' Compensation.

Prevailing categories of neck injury claims in workers' compensation

In the sphere of Workers' Compensation, certain types of work-related neck injuries prevail as the most frequently claimed. These encompass both personal and serious injury compensation claims and range from minor strains to debilitating damage. The commonality of these injuries underscores the need for vigilance and preventative measures in the workplace.

Whiplash

Whiplash injuries are typically triggered by a forceful, swift back-and-forth motion of the neck. This extreme flexion or extension, often experienced during rear-end vehicular incidents, can lead to considerable discomfort. Manifesting predominantly as neck and shoulder pain, its impact is a testament to the sheer force endured during such abrupt movements.

Cervical spine dislocation or fracture

Cervical spine fractures and dislocations are among the more severe workplace injuries. A fracture refers to a break in one of the cervical bones, while a dislocation pertains to an injury to the neck ligaments that results in adjacent vertebrae losing their normal alignment. Both instances lead to instability and demand immediate medical attention.

Pinched nerve

A pinched nerve occurs when undue pressure is exerted on a nerve by surrounding tissues such as muscles, bones, cartilage, or tendons. This undue pressure disrupts the nerve's typical functionality, leading to a gamut of symptoms like a prickling sensation, discomfort, numbness, or a notable decrease in strength. It's vital to promptly identify and address a pinched nerve to prevent long-term damage and maintain overall health.

Neck strain

Often referred to as a "pulled muscle," neck strain signifies the stretching or tearing of muscle fibres in the neck. This condition varies in its degree of severity - while some strains may be mild and recover within a few days or weeks, others could be markedly acute, causing significant pain and incapacitation. The recognition and appropriate treatment of neck strains are critical to prevent aggravation and enhance recovery.

Herniated disc

Herniated discs, commonly linked to wear and tear and aging, have a profound impact on single or multiple joints within the spinal column. As we age, the cartilage binding our spinal discs to the adjoining vertebrae may experience a loss of elasticity, making it prone to herniation.

Apart from the gradual wear and tear, sudden shocks or traumas such as those incurred from accidental falls can also contribute to a herniated disc. Understanding the factors leading to a herniated disc can be pivotal in mitigating its impact and planning effective treatment strategies.

Professions more prone to work-related neck injuries

Certain jobs are inherently more prone to work-related neck injuries due to the physical demands associated with them. Brickie's labourers, known for their repetitive heavy lifting and strenuous movements, often find their necks and backs bearing the brunt of their duties. The same rings true for other construction site personnel, including builders, carpenters, electricians, and plumbers - all susceptible to Repetitive Motion Disorders (RMDs) and other neck injuries. This risk isn't confined to just the construction industry; it extends to a wider range of jobs which include but are not limited to:

Healthcare professionals, such as nurses, paramedics, medical technicians, and other healthcare workers, who often carry out physically taxing tasks.

Production workers on factory assembly lines subjected to repetitive tasks and awkward postures.

Agricultural workers like farmers, equine dentists, and farriers constantly engage in strenuous activities.

Transportation professionals like taxi, bus, and truck drivers, and delivery drivers, who spend long hours in a seated position, often under stress.

Utility professionals such as linesmen and cable and phone line installers.

Sanitation workers include carpet cleaners, installers, and garbage collectors.

Emergency services personnel like police officers and firefighters.

Manual labourers, such as bakers, dog groomers, and childcare workers.

These professionals, among others, face a heightened risk of neck injuries, highlighting the importance of preventive measures and appropriate compensation coverage.

Examples of professions susceptible to neck injuries

Nursing home staff and healthcare nurses

Working in environments such as nursing homes presents unique challenges, with an escalating risk of neck injuries. A dual dynamic contributes to this risk - a rising ageing population requiring comprehensive care, and an ageing workforce susceptible to injuries. Daily tasks involve bending, twisting, and often, physically lifting patients for activities such as bathing, moving between beds and lounge chairs, and assisting with mobility.

Despite Australian facilities adhering to Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) and Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) policies, supplying mechanical lifters and other protective measures, neck injuries sadly remain a pervasive issue, with claims for compensation persisting.

Warehouse operatives

Warehouse operatives frequently handle tasks that include the lifting and shifting of various-sized items, requiring continual bending and twisting. These forceful movements can often be awkward and potentially hazardous. In addition to these tasks, some warehouse personnel may be required to operate machinery such as trucks or forklifts.

The prolonged exposure to whole-body vibrations from these industrial vehicles can potentially lead to persistent discomfort in the neck and back regions. Therefore, it is essential for workers to be mindful of their posture and movement and for employers to ensure adequate safety measures are in place.

Surgeons and dentists

Surgeons and dentists often find themselves subject to extended periods of standing, bending, and stooping, as they navigate the intricate demands of their professions. These roles necessitate intense focus, a requirement that can inadvertently cause these medical professionals to overlook the importance of maintaining proper posture.