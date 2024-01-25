Cows with calves top Dunedoo store sale at $2130

A spike in buyer confidence pushed prices up at the Dunedoo store sale on Thursday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
More than 500 head were yarded with cattle sold to buyers from Coonamble, Tamworth, Gulgong, Dubbo, Hunter Valley and the local area.
Milling Stuart agent Jamie Stuart, Dunedoo, said it was a good quality yarding.
"The sale was dearer than I thought it would be which was a very good result," Mr Stuart said.
"I think buyers have a lot more confidence given a few recent weather reports, it being wet in Queensland and cattle numbers shortening up.
"There also seems to be a fair bit more confidence in the actual cattle job itself.
"Confidence drives the market, so it is good to see a fair bit of it around."
Weaner steers sold from $850 to $1100, while weaner heifers attracted bids from $640 to $810.
Yearling steers sold from $1100 to $1420 and yearling heifers ranged from $1120 to $1450.
Cows with calves attracted bids from $1220 to top the market at $2130.
Mackander and Munns, Purlewaugh, sold 20 Braford cows with mixed-age Charolais calves for $2130 a unit to Chris Stuart, Kirriwa, Tooraweenah.
The same vendor also sold 10 Santa Gertrudis cows with mixed-age Charolais calves for $2080.
Liam Maze, Bullarah, Dunedoo, sold 10 Angus cows with calves for $1920.
In the steers, AE Lincoln and Company, Oregon, sold six 12- to 13-month-old Angus steers with Narranmore Angus blood for $1420 a head.
Portelli Pastoral Company, Tenamera, Cobbora, sold 19 eight- to 10-month-old Angus steers with Narranmore Angus blood for $1300.
The same vendor also sold a pen of 19 eight- to 10-month-old Angus steers with Narranmore Angus blood for $1260.
Hood Partnership, Cassilis, sold 10 Santa Gertrudis steers for $1260.
Bowberry Pastoral, Dunedoo, sold 11 Angus heifers for $1450 and Bolinda Vale Pastoral Company, Dunedoo, sold a pen of Hereford/Angus heifers for $1300.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.