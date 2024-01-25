Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cows with calves top Dunedoo store sale at $2130

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
January 26 2024 - 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A spike in buyer confidence pushed prices up at the Dunedoo store sale on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.