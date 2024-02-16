Castlereagh are keen for a crack

If keenness and commitment are key ingredients to on field success then the 2024 Castlereagh League representative team to play both Groups 10 and 11 in Saturday's Western Rams trials at Wellington is good to go.
Castlereagh League officialdom has not had to threaten game suspensions for not taking on representative duties, rather the players have put themselves forward to represent the League and the final 18 players selected have shown great commitment and enthusiasm over the past month, many of them travelling vast distances of a Sunday to attend training sessions most often held in oppressive conditions.
The team will be captain/coached by Brad James, who last year led the Gulgong Bull Terriers to an undefeated season where his side claimed all the available Castlereagh League silverware as well as being awarded the highly prestigious and much sought after Clayton Cup which is awarded annually to the best performed first grade side in regional NSW.
James will be partnered in the halves by Doug Potter who captain/coached the Narromine Jets last year and was named the Castlereagh League Player of the Year.
The forward pack will feature three Burgess brothers, Casey, Austin and Chanse who are all returning home to play for the Coolah Kangaroos in their club's comeback year to the competition.
A number of young players are scattered throughout the team and the experience gained by them should hold future Castlereagh League sides in good stead looking towards the future.
Whether or not the commitment and enthusiasm by the players can be translated into points on the scoreboard remains to be seen, but no matter what the results are on Saturday the players have already won the admiration and respect of all those associated with Castlereagh Rugby League.
The side to represent Castlereagh is as follows;
Manager; Dave Morrison (Gulgong), Sports Trainer; Chris Deighton (Cobar), Strapper; Tony Mann (Narromine).
