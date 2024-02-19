Sheep and cattle sale rescheduled due to flooding

The prime cattle and sheep sale scheduled this week for Wednesday, February 21 at Mudgee Saleyards has been postponed due to recent flooding.
Council made the announcement on Monday morning, citing safety and well-being of participants and livestock as the deciding factor.
The sale will now take place on Wednesday, February 28. Council said it understands the importance of livestock sales for the region's farming community and apologises for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduling.
Council recommends contacting your preferred agent for more information.
The prime cattle and sheep sales are held at Mudgee Saleyards each fortnight on Wednesday.
