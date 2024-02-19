Mudgee Guardian
Sheep and cattle sale rescheduled due to flooding

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 19 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 1:26pm
The prime cattle and sheep sale scheduled this week for Wednesday, February 21 at Mudgee Saleyards has been postponed due to recent flooding.

