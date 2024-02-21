Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Inquiry into NSW RFS arrangement with councils underway

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated February 21 2024 - 11:35am, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parliamentary Committee inquiry into NSW Rural Fire Service assets and operations underway with a key focus on arrangements with local councils.
Parliamentary Committee inquiry into NSW Rural Fire Service assets and operations underway with a key focus on arrangements with local councils.

With the bushfire season underway an upcoming inquiry into the effectiveness of the NSW RFS's asset management and operations will be undertaken by a parliamentary committee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.