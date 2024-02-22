Get ready for another massive weekend around Mudgee

This weekend will be among the biggest in the Mudgee calendar when the NRL comes to town followed by the Country Championships race day, bolstered by a swathe of other events like Rylstone Show, markets and footy afterparties.
The NRL trial match between Saint George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers will be held this weekend at Glen Willow Stadium on Saturday February 24. Gates will be open from at 5pm, featuring a curtain-raiser between the Saint George Illawarra Dragons v Western Suburbs Magpies in the Knock-On Effect Cup from 5.30pm. The main game will be played at 8.05pm.
Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor, Des Kennedy said engagement has been strong in the lead up to the big weekend.
"Ticket sales are pretty good - considering it isn't the Charity Shield, just a trial - so we're pleased about that, the race crowd, bookings are pretty good as well. It will be a good weekend. The Rylstone Show is on as well - for those that want to go to the Rylstone Show in the day and come to the footy at night, so there's lots of choice for people," he said.
Mudgee Region Tourism CEO, Tim Booth said Mudgee will be in the spotlight.
"We're sitting at a little bit over 60 per cent [accomodation] occupancy for the entire region for the weekend - so not quite as big as last year at this stage but there's still possibilities in the last few days to get a few more bookings," he said.
"Being that it [football] is at 8.05pm for the game instead of during the day like last year I think there's also going to be the added benefit of it's going to make the region look absolutely spectacular under lights and then nearing sunset for the telecast. So we're looking forward to really putting the Mudgee region - showcased nationally, really pride of place."
Tickets to the footy and the races are still available through 123tix.com.au, it's a good idea to pre-purchase tickets ahead of time, though tickets will be available at the gate on the day.
Created to support country racing in NSW, the Country Championships has grown from strength-to-strength since it began in 2015. It is Mudgee's turn on Sunday with fashions and racing expected to be in top form for the day.
This year's series includes seven qualifying races held over 1400 metres and worth $150,000 in prizemoney, with races at Grafton, Albury, Tuncurry-Forster, Mudgee, Moruya, Tamworth, and Coonamble, as well as two wildcard races, northern and southern, to be held at Scone and Goulburn respectively.
Horses must be under the care of a country trainer to compete in the championships, making the event truly one for country racing.
Racing NSW general manager - industry and analysis, Scott Kennedy said the Country Championships are a key event for country trained horses each year.
"Trainers can target a $150,000 race in their region, as opposed to standard country TAB prizemoney of $27,000, with the objective of running in the final at Royal Randwick," he said.
The race can be a good platform for country horses with previous runners having gone on to strong careers.
Mudgee Race Club Secretary, James Buchanan said
"The track is looking fantastic... excitement is building for the whole weekend really. I think it [Country Championships] is a great initiative that there's focus on the regional areas and the country areas rather than people just thinking racing is about Flemington or Randwick - it's about racing across the whole country," he said.
"It's amazing how good it is for a community for such events to take place."
Parking on game day will be available at P3 and P4. Parking tickets are available for $10 through 123tix.com.au. Ticket holders are requested to have their parking tickets printed or available on their phone to show staff upon arrival. Vehicles displaying mobility parking permits will be able to park in P4. Entry is strictly via Pitts Lane off Ulan Road and exit via Putta Bucca Road.
If you would prefer to catch the bus, shuttle buses will operate on a continuous rotation, starting from 4.45pm until 7.45pm. A low-floor bus will be in operation for patrons requiring assistance. Return buses will be operating between Gulgong, Kandos, Rylstone, Lue and can be purchased at 123tix.com.au.
No alcohol or glass will be permitted to be brought into Glen Willow Stadium. Security will be in place to enforce this rule and conduct bag checks. Picnic rugs and chairs are permitted.
