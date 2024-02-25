Dragons prove their worth in trial win over Tigers at Mudgee

The Dragons' preseason trip to Mudgee proved a successful one with Shane Flanagan's men coming away with a 34-18 trial win over the Wests Tigers.
After a disappointing loss to the Rabbitohs in week one of the Pre-Season Challenge, the Dragons hit back in style with skipper Ben Hunt, centre Jack Bird and Jaydn Su'a leading the charge.
St George Illawarra were one the bookmakers' favourites to collect the wooden spoon in 2024 but they shouldn't be and it looks like they are on a mission to prove everyone wrong.
It was the Red V's edge and middle men running riot to lay on early points but it was the effort on the other side of the ball that best showed the work done over the offseason with the visitors unable to crack the Dragons defensive line from their opening 20 tackles in the 20-metre zone.
As many of the games starters gradually left the field, the game opened up, but it did little to worry the Dragons who managed to come away with nice win in front of their Mudgee fans.
A near-70-metre Tyrell Sloan break led to the opening points of the night with halves partners Kyle Flanagan and Ben Hunt linking off the back of it via the boot of the five-eighth.
Hunt hounded Flanagan's fifth-tackle, cross-field kick and wrestled the ball off opposite No.7 Aidan Sezer in-goal to slam it down with Lomax adding the extra two to make it 6-0.
The Dragons went straight back on the attack and Moses Suli stormed back with a scheming Liddle powering his way through several defenders to find the line.
The Red V's dominant start continued with a barnstorming Suli carry cracking the Wests Tigers defensive line and laying the platform for Mikaele Ravalawa to charge his way over.
The Dragons were just as impressive with their backs against the wall holding off numerous attacking raids before spreading their wings with ball in hand for their fourth of the first half.
Hunt notched his second try off a fifth-tackle shift down the right-hand side with a Sloan flick pass finding Jack Bird who dribbled the ball out the back to a supporting Viliami Fifita and finally to the skipper who managed to regain his own grubber and score.
The halftime break did little to curtail the Dragons' attack with Zac Lomax crossing for the side's fifth less than five minutes after a Jaydn Su'A break put the Red V back onto the attack and Bird put boot to ball sending his winger over in the corner.
The Dragons found success through another fifth-tackle raid with Lomax converting to make it 34-12.
Hunt earnt an early spell off the back of the try and his classy 62-minute stint for the Dragons produced 14 runs for 59 metres, three tackle breaks, two offloads and two tries and the Dragons grabbed the full 15 points for the night with bonus points for 5+ tries, 5+ line breaks and 10+ offloads.
The Dragons have a two-week break until their season opener against the Titans on the Gold Coast.
