Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Dragons prove their worth in trial win over Tigers at Mudgee

John Veage
By John Veage
February 26 2024 - 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Tyrell Sloan break led to the opening points of the night with halves partners Kyle Flanagan and Ben Hunt linking off the back of it. Picture NRL Images
A Tyrell Sloan break led to the opening points of the night with halves partners Kyle Flanagan and Ben Hunt linking off the back of it. Picture NRL Images

The Dragons' preseason trip to Mudgee proved a successful one with Shane Flanagan's men coming away with a 34-18 trial win over the Wests Tigers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.