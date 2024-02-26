Mudgee Guardian
The popular Makers' Markets is moving

By Jacqueline Trott
February 26 2024 - 12:29pm
Mudgee Makers' Market is moving. It is still at the historic Robertson Park location, but now they will be held on a Sunday morning - the first Sunday of the month.

