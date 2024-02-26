The popular Makers' Markets is moving

Mudgee Makers' Market is moving. It is still at the historic Robertson Park location, but now they will be held on a Sunday morning - the first Sunday of the month.
Market manager Julie Watt shared how Mudgee Fine Foods Incorporated wanted to show support for the Gulgong Farmer's Market on their monthly Saturday, by shifting the Mudgee market dates so visitors to Mudgee can visit both.
"Gulgong is an incredible town that has many unique market offerings." Watt said.
"We want their farmers' market to have every success and not compete with simultaneous Mudgee markets, and we look forward to Mudgee locals and visitors travelling to Gulgong for their unique events."
There are other benefits to moving a market day from a Saturday to a Sunday. Many families across the Mudgee region have Saturday sport commitments that are an important part of the family calendar. For visitors, Saturdays are the busiest days for cellar doors and wine tours, one of the region's major tourism drawcards.
Sundays are a quieter trading day for many Mudgee businesses, who close for the day or operate on reduced hours. Locals and visitors looking for a Sunday coffee, brunch or entertainment can face long queues and wait times at the limited businesses that are open. Julie Watt looks forward to offering tourists and locals alike, an authentic Sunday experience.
"Bring the family and your well-behaved pets (on a leash) - we have the local playground on site, tasty treats and delicious hot food, picnic blankets, plenty of shade and fantastic coffee." Watt said.
"Come to Robertson Park and listen to our music, meet our clever local business owners and bring friends and family for a picnic to enjoy the unique food, wine, crafts and artisans of our region."
For guests checking out of their accommodation, the Makers' Market offers a great opportunity for visitors to sample from some of the local food producers that they may not have encountered on their weekend away, as well as picking up souvenirs and gifts before heading home.
The Mudgee Makers' Market at Robertson Park is a location for local artisans, craftspeople, food and wine producers and creatives from the Central West region to showcase their talents and to meet their customers.
There are no second hand goods and no on-selling. Customers can be guaranteed of authentic, handmade and hand-produced creations by locals and to meet the creators themselves.
The Mudgee markets have been the birthplace of many Mudgee businesses over the years that have gone on to flourish successfully and independently.
"We love supporting locals with their business aims and to help them on their journey - whatever that may look like," Watt said.
"The markets are a key meeting point of locals, tourists and businesses and play an important role in the diversity of the Mudgee economy and landscape.
"It's always changing, with new faces, new products and new things to try - so come on down Sunday 3rd of March to meet the makers of Mudgee."
