Council votes to spend $25,000 on replacing cinema equipment

Mudgee's Town Hall Cinema movies will be up and running again soon after the council voted to spend $25,000 to repair essential equipment.
Prior to a showing of the January screenings, a fault was detected, putting a stop to the monthly movie sessions and the movies have not shown since. Specialist theatre equipment consultant John Coleman from Australian Theatre Supplies attended the theatre and found that that the media server was faulty and would need to be replaced.
The motion which was passed unanimously was to amend the 2023/24 budget to increase the Town Hall Cinema Operations budget by $25,000, to be funded from the Asset Replacement Reserve, for equipment for the Town Hall Cinema.
According to the council report, it is hoped that we can get the equipment operation in time for the April movies but until the equipment is in place and ready to go it is too early to say.
"They [replacement equipment] are not an off-the-shelf item, they're actually made-to-order. So you're looking at a four to six-week lead time even to get that piece of equipment," Larry said.
"So really there won't be a decision made on April until we find out what's going on with that."
The Town Hall cinema runs in partnership between council and the two Mudgee Rotary organisations. Each year, the clubs raise in excess of $20,000 each year that is used to support other community events.
"We are looking forward to having them up and running again," Larry said.
