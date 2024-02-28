Under-12 Mudcrabs taste more championship glory at NSW State Cup

Blistering Dubbo heat could not stop Mudgee as the under-12 girls captured the NSW State Cup northern conference title.
Facing powerhouse association Northern Beaches in the final, the Mudcrabs prevailed to progress to the state championship match against southern conference winners Balmain this weekend in Sydney.
It was the second straight title for the girls, who defeated Northern Beaches 3-0 (one try) in a thrilling final - crossing the line for the win on the final play of the match.
Mudgee Touch Association president Erin Perini said the match-winning try was all the more important as Northern Beaches would have won in a count-back if the match was drawn, instead of going to a traditional drop-off.
Rachel Gilmore was deservedly named player of the final for her standout performance. The Mudcrabs congratulated coaches Adam Perini, Mark Fitzgerald and Roy Prasad for their tireless work behind the scenes.
"It was really good, all the teams did really well actually," Ms Perini said. "The association as a whole is probably doing better than it ever has in terms of results."
Mudgee had 10 teams in action at the three-day carnival, starting Friday, February 23. The association thanked players, coaches, referees (special mention), managers parents and families for this year's mammoth effort.
Ms Perini said the under-12 girls will be looking to go one better in this year's state championship final after falling agonisingly short against Cronulla in 2023.
"They're just a young bunch of dedicated girls who absolutely love the sport and respect their coach and they just get it done every time," she said.
"We're wishing the best of luck to the girls on the weekend."
Across the tournament, Northern Beaches showed their dominance as runaway winners of the club championship.
In a statement, NSW Touch thanked hosting affiliate Dubbo Touch and Dubbo Council for their hard work in ensuring the venue was in amazing condition.
They also thanked "all affiliates, players, referees, volunteers, and parents for helping to make 2024 Junior State Cup Northern Conference a success in trying weather conditions, and we would like to congratulate all the winners."
Mudgee Touch Association results at 2024 Junior State Cup:
