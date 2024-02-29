Special pink thanks after $1 million raised for McGrath Foundation

A plaque thanking Mudgee will be unveiled in March after the town became the first in Australia to raise more than $1 million for the McGrath Foundation.
Adopting the 'Pink Up Your Town' campaign better than anyone, foundation director Tracy Bevan and CEO Holly Masters will say thanks on Thursday, March 7.
The plaque will sit on the west side of Lawson Park as a reminder of Mudgee's grassroots fundraising. Since 2016, businesses, schools and volunteers have organised a variety of activities including pink polo, barbecues, and golf days.
"We are just so grateful to the Mudgee community for their ongoing support of the McGrath Foundation," Ms Bevan said.
"It's generosity from people in town's like Mudgee's that gets us even closer to our mission of ensuring that no one with breast cancer misses out on the care of a breast care nurse.
"We are just so blown away the entire community has pulled together to become the first town in Australia to reach this very special milestone."
After local real estate agent Hugh Bateman's inspirational pink tractor trek throughout New South Wales in 2015, he and Ms Bevan formed the 'Pink Up Your Town' campaign.
Since then, 327 towns have taken inspiration from Mudgee and 'pinked up' to fundraise and show support for families experiencing breast cancer.
Since its inception in 2005, the McGrath Foundation has supported more than 127,000 individuals and families impacted by breast cancer and now funds 204 McGrath Breast Care Nurses providing free care and support in communities across Australia.
'Pink Up Your Town' is an annual fundraising campaign where communities big and small turn their town pink to raise funds during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
For more information or to register to Pink Up Your Town go to: https://www.pinkisthecolour.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.