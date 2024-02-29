Mudgee Guardian
Good News

Special pink thanks after $1 million raised for McGrath Foundation

Updated February 29 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 1:30pm
A plaque thanking Mudgee will be unveiled in March after the town became the first in Australia to raise more than $1 million for the McGrath Foundation.

