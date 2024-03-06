Road reopened following truck rollover on Wednesday morning

Goolma Road has been reopened following a truck rollover that closed the road in both directions on Wednesday morning.
The rollover occured in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 2.48am Pump 312 and Rehab 312 from Fire and Rescue Gulgong responded to reports of a rollover about one kilometre west of Guntawang Road. NSW Ambulance, NSW Police Force and NSW Rural Fire Service also attended.
The driver of the truck was uninjured, however some cattle died as a result of the accident.
A man has died and his passenger hospitalised after a truck and car crash in the north of the region on Tuesday night.
The crash occurred before 7.20 pm on the Newell Highway at Tooraweenah about 30 kilometres north west of Gilgandra.
The driver, a man believed to be in his 60s, died at the scene according to NSW Police.
