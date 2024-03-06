Indigenous chef Jack Brown begins two month residency at The Zin House

Guests can expect a unique First Nations dining experience in April and May when they visit The Zin House.
Chef Jack Brown is about to take up a two month residency at the restaurant, which commits to seasonal, local and slow cuisine - all overlooking Lowe Wines.
As part of the head chef residency, Brown will work closely with Naway Yila Buradja's Nathan Lovett, who farms native Australian ingredients used in some of the country's top restaurants.
Together they will work to integrate diverse and native flavours into the restaurants menu while educating diners on lesser known Indigenous ingredients.
"I'm taking this as my opportunity to represent myself and represent First Nations chefs. I want to tell lots of stories through my cooking - not just my own, but what certain foods and ingredients mean to people," Brown said.
"There aren't many - if any - places in Australia with access to the diversity of native produce that Nathan grows onsite at The Zin House.
"Much of what we see currently on menus is grown in limited quantities or foraged. This is a chance for me to further my skill in using these ingredients."
Before his stint at The Zin House, Brown was headhunted to open Orange's Printhie Dining in 2022. Before that, he cut his teeth at the exclusive Berowra Waters Inn.
Joining Brown at The Zin House, permanent sous-chef Keith Munro comes to Mudgee from the kitchens of Icebergs, Shell House and native Australian-focused restaurant Midden by Mark Olive.
The Zin House director Kim Currie said Brown's addition is the perfect opportunity for the restaurant to expand on its native produce offering.
"I've been chomping at the bit to lift our game with native produce. We've been using saltbush and river mint that Nathan grows directly alongside The Zin House, but we can do much more," she said.
"Having Jack and Nathan in our kitchen and working so closely with our team will set a fresh path while honouring the spirit of what we all want to achieve in caring for country, for people and for food with meaning as well as deliciousness.
"Part of Jack's challenge at Zin House will be to throw all the different elements - farm-grown, native foods, regionality, tradition, personal expression and see where that lands for him.
"I'm a rustic chef, and Jack has developed a refined style through his influence at Berowra Waters Inn, which I also have huge respect for. We're going to have fun and learn from each other.
"This will be our 10th year since opening The Zin House, and while it has been an incredible journey so far, I see this as an opportunity to celebrate a more true and honest story of Tinja Farm as we move forward."
