Regions best and brightest recognised as record numbers attend Mudgee Show

The best and brightest of the agricultural sector have been recognised at the 179th running of the Mudgee Show.
Opening on Friday, March 1, a special ceremony recognised Mudgee Show Society president Brooke Statham.
Ms Statham was awarded the NextGen Securing the Future of Ag Shows Youth Contribution Ribbon. The youngest ever show president, her dedication and tireless efforts have greatly contributed to the success of the show and rodeo.
Ninoska Birchall was announced as the 2024 Mudgee Show Young Woman. The 22-year-old veterinary science student has a long-standing family connection with the show - particularly with the poultry section but has also exhibited art, photography, and cooking and competed in Young Judges competitions.
Another notable winner was 25-year-old Lauren Adler, named the 2024 Mudgee Show Rural Ambassador.
Ms Adler's work as a Land service officer for the central tablelands local land services, coupled with her active involvement in various aspects of the show, demonstrates how she is a wonderful role model within the agricultural sector in the region.
The Intermediate Rural Ambassador was awarded to Breeanna Bourke and the Junior Rural Ambassador was awarded to Matilda Lewis.
The event, held on March 1 and 2, saw an impressive array of special guests, notable winners, and a vibrant atmosphere that captured the spirit of the region.
In the livestock arena, the Cattle Supreme exhibit was awarded to Rayner family's Grathlyn T9, while the Sheep Supreme exhibit went to an Avoca Poll Dorset Ewe owned by Ben and Helen Campbell of Gulgong.
Toni and Derek Treanor from Kildara Glen Stud, Bathurst, were awarded Most Successful Exhibitor in the sheep pavilion. The Dairy Goat supreme exhibit was awarded to Osory Stud's saanen doe Gostica.
Although general horse numbers were down, the show jumping category drew a nearly full participation. Additionally, the cattle section witnessed its largest participation in recent memory.
However, the absence of the poultry section due to the anticipated heat conditions was felt this year.
The animal nursery was a hit, featuring crowd favourites such as the rainbow silkies and Esme, the baby llama. The main pavilion was also full to the brim with exhibits at every corner.
There was also a full grandstand for the night show featuring the return of the popular fireworks, Flux entertainment and El Jay Freestyle entertainment.
The show witnessed a remarkable turnout, with excellent attendance at the gate and record attendance at the rodeo.
The success of the show reflects the resilience of the community, as well as its unwavering commitment to showcasing the best of what our region has to offer.
Distinguished attendees at the show opening included:
