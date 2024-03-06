Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Regions best and brightest recognised as record numbers attend Mudgee Show

Updated March 7 2024 - 11:26am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highlights from the 2024 Mudgee Show, March 1 and 2. Pictures by Col Boyd and Bruce Birchall

The best and brightest of the agricultural sector have been recognised at the 179th running of the Mudgee Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.