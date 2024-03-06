Mudgee's young Mudcrabs earn state championship title in Sydney

Coach Adam Perini and his under-12 girls are now state champions after taking out the state championship against Balmain in a best of three competition in Sydney on Sunday, March 2.
After showing what they were made of in Dubbo, the girls started the day going down to the Southern Conference winners 9-8 in a thriller.
Perini's girls fought back in the second game winning 7-4. With the competition locked in with one-a-piece, it was do or die for the Mudgee girls. They showed up and gave it all they had in the 3rd game to get the win with a score of 5-2.
This year has been a huge success for these players and their coaching staff winning the Don Green Champs in Mudgee, the Southern Suns Champs in Orange, the Peter Wilson Champs in Nelson Bay, Northern Conference Junior State Cup in Dubbo and they well and truly put the icing on the cake this weekend being crowned the overall U12 State Cup Champions.
A huge achievement for all of the players, coaches and families. Mudgee Touch is well and truly on the map, thanks to these little legends.
