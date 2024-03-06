Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee's young Mudcrabs earn state championship title in Sydney

By Staff Reporters
March 6 2024 - 3:05pm
Coach Adam Perini and his under-12 girls are now state champions after taking out the state championship against Balmain in a best of three competition in Sydney on Sunday, March 2.

