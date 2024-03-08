Celebrating amazing local women

Myff Clarke has been named as the Dubbo Electorate Woman of the Year in a ceremony at the Mudgee Arts Precinct on Tuesday morning, March 5.
After a bumper first year on the bikes, the Late Fe-Mail Postie Bike Ride is off again in 2024, this time with nearly double the amount of riders registering.
Lily Sugden from Mudgee is not old enough to legally drive a car on the road, but she knows her way around a go-kart track.
Ever since she was a little girl, Chloe Patrick has loved playing footy. The 18-year-old Mudgee-native selected to play in the Penrith Panthers Representative squad late in 2023 and already has a number of wins under her belt.
Being almost-completely blind hasn't stopped Sue-Ellen Lovett from making her dream of representing Australia come true. And it also hasn't stopped her from earning one of the nation's top honours.
After more than 30 years, Rosie Gibbs stepped down as Director of Mudgee Preschool, a role that has seen her usher generations of Mudgee's children through their early education.
When Lucy Tanner-Norman found herself tempering chocolate in a Sydney patisserie masterclass, it was a dream come true for the Mudgee teen.
Olympic table tennis star and Gulgong-native, Michelle Bromley has her sights set on Paris in 2024 after competing at the Table Tennis World Cup in Chengdu, China.
Michelle spoke from her hotel room in China where she and fellow Aussie teammates came off second-best against Japan and Romania in China which saw a new, mixed format for players.
Sue White has seen many changes over the years. She moved to Glencoe Farm at Pyramul in 2005 to start organic farming and to create a completely self-sustainable lifestyle.
"Like many people, I moved to the Mudgee region for a better way of living," Ms White said.
Madison Casley Holly Consadine are two young women who have bright futures ahead of them, with Madison earning the coveted Australian Scout Medallion and Holly the Queen's Scout Award which is the the pinnacle of scouting awards that can be earned.
Mudgee's Georgia Delarue is living her dream and getting the recognition she deserves.
The Australian Institute of Horticulture awarded TAFE student Georgia Delarue 'Horticulture Student of the Year', in recognition of her commitment to excellence and professionalism in her horticulture studies.
Felicity Cavanough has been working seven days a week for the last few months. "When you're working for yourself as an artist, there are no guarantees of income," she said.
"You need focus and determination to back yourself and continue to aim to be represented in exhibitions nationally."
Growing up in a hobby farm, food growing was always a big part of Veronika Barry's life.
When Ms Barry moved to Gulgong, she was inspired by Instagram accounts depicting honesty produce stalls and was motivated to start a similar concept locally.
Angela Winters a Registered Nurse by trade, was feeling like career change after nursing for 19 years.
That direction was into the study of aesthetics. And now, five years in, she wouldn't have it any other way. "It was something I always a bit interested in," Angela said.
Read the full story - Published September 2023
"Mudgee has given me a lot," says Renée French, resident of Mudgee for the last six years. Mudgee community members who know Ms French could say that the debt has been repaid many times over.
Rebecca Saunders is the epitome of empowerment, and is ready to share that with Mudgee's business women. At just seven years of age Ms Saunders was diagnosed with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.
According to Ms Saunders it was a long journey for her to be comfortable shedding her wig, which she did during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read the full story - Published August 2023
Ngemba Weilwan woman Sharon Winsor has taken her business and brand Indigiearth to new heights with a national campaign with juice giant Boost Juice.
Boost partnered with Indigiearth to deliver three new flavours that are available at all Boost Juice outlets Australia-wide for six weeks. The flavours are: Finger Lime, Strawberry Gum and Davidson Plum. The campaign artwork created by Ryhia Dank of Nardurna.
Read the full story - Published March 2023
Hannah Edensor first fell in love with yoga when she joined a class with a friend more than half a decade ago.
Hannah moved to Mudgee from Sydney in 2017 at a time when she knew she had to slow down in life. Looking for a community connection in a new town she soon found it in a yoga studio then located in Byron Place, first tagging along with a friend who was taking a class and a spark was ignited in Hannah almost immediately.
Read the full story - Published February 2023
A more-than-100-year-old church was escorted to its new Mudgee home after a years-long dream for a local mother and daughter is finally realised. The church that appeared on the west end of Market Street set heads turning and tongues wagging when it appeared in late 2022.
Read the full story - Published January 2023
It was difficult to imagine Jamieson Leeson enjoying a bigger year than 2021, when she made her Paralympics debut for Australia. But 2022 went a long way to topping that as the Dunedoo star achieved national and international glory.
Traveling along Perry Street recently, you could be excused for wondering what is up with a striking yellow sign adorning the footpath that has appeared recently.
The newly-opened Good Day Lifestyle Co is the brainchild of Emma Baker, a Mudgee mum who moved to the area with her husband Jim Wilson two years ago. With a goal of getting out of the city, the fashion designer and chef couple made the move to the Mudgee region and haven't looked back.
Admitting she was nervous, Danette Johanson was minutes away from having all her hair cut off.
Supported by a large crowd of children staff, friends and family, Danette's hair was braided, cut and shaved off by Paige Henning from K + Co Hair Lounge at Mudgee Preschool.
The educator faced the clippers on Monday as Pink Up month began to draw to a close. She raised more than $5000 for the Leukaemia Foundation and donating her hair to be made into a wig for women who have lost theirs during chemotherapy.
Michelle Dobson has the kind of bubbly smile you want to see when you are treating yourself to a hair appointment. You can find Michelle and her smile at Lush hair studio in Portland, over 100 kilometres from her home in Mudgee.
The two hour and 40 minute round trip sounds like a lot, but Michelle has found positive ways to use the time.
Mudgee woman Anne McLean has been granted a rare accolade by the Vatican for her work with the Catholic Church.
Father Owen Gibbons, Parish Priest on behalf of Bishop Michael McKenna presented the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, a decoration of the Holy See, to McLean from the Mudgee Parish.
Local radio personality Jess Scully from Real FM was a winner at annual Australian Commercial radio Awards held in Sydney.
Jess was a finalist in the Best Music Special category for her self-produced special celebrating her love of Taylor Swift. Jess eclipsed entries from all over Australia to take out the award.
Mudgee PCYC has a new manager and a new focus on bringing new ideas to the club.
When Brianna McNabb stepped into the role at the beginning of October, she knew she had some big shoes to fill after the departure of long-time manager Railene Doherty.
Originally from Sydney, she and her fiance moved to Mudgee recently to get away from life in the city, and when the opportunity presented itself Brianna knew she was up to the challenge.
Rianna Le is a passionate educator, teacher and now children's author.
Rianna has put a ribbon on a long-time project to write a publish her own children's book titled The Tale of the Trolls.
While working as a teacher, a side project running an Instagram page exploded in popularity, giving Rianna the opportunity to pursue that full time along with getting the book out the door. She originally wrote the book for a university assignment years ago but wanted to fully bring it to life after her students enjoyed it so much.
Over the years there have been numerous campaigns hoping to improve facilities in Mudgee for parents with children with little success, but one mum reckons she's the one to do it.
Karli McKinley moved to Mudgee in 2021 and quickly noticed facilities for parents with babies and young children were lacking in some areas of the CBD. She created a Facebook group called the Parents in Mudgee Project, hoping to bring together other like-minded parents together to share tips, ideas and advocate businesses and council for change.
The next generation of rural health specialists are being trained in Tasmania, and Dr Sally Street is helping to lead the charge.
For the newly appointed Director of Rural Generalist Training and Development at Mersey Community Hospital, rural generalist medicine is not only "the best job in the world" - it's a vital resource for remote communities.
Her journey on The Voice Australia may have come to an end, but for Mudgee's Lauren 'Lau' Abend, it's a moment she will forever cherish.
Read the full story - Published September 2021
One day Mollie Blackman hopes to represent Australia and with the potential she is showing, it's well within her reach.
The 14-year-old recently competed at the NSW State Youth Championships where she was awarded her first medal, a silver in shot put.
It's uncommon to find a best friend in a woman who was born over 150 years ago.
But for Hill End-based artist and author Rebecca Wilson, her friendship with Kate Kelly has been a source of inspiration and fulfilment.
Mudgee can now boast being home to one of Australia's best and most influential educators.
St Matthews Catholic School teacher, Louise Puslednik was officially crowned Australia's best maths teacher at the Australian Mathematical Sciences Institute (AMSI) Choose Maths Awards.
Read the full story - Published October 2019
Louisa has never been immortalised in bronze or stone, consistent with the observation that there are more monuments to animals in Australia than non-fictional women.
Read the full story - Published February 2021
A life size bronze of Louisa Lawson. What a wonderful idea.
Given how few Australian women are celebrated this way, the plans for acknowledging this remarkable daughter of Mudgee seem timely.
A blurry photo of a jazzy-looking bee in a Mudgee backyard has the potential to rewrite the books on native bees in the Mudgee region.
Four months ago Mudgee's Jackie Trott started the Mudgee Bee Project, aiming to educate residents about the critical role that native bees play in the region and our lives around Australia.
Read the story - Published September 2020
Five-year-old Mia Bennett went to her school disco in Gulgong on a Thursday and danced with her friends, on Saturday, she went to the Gulgong Show and by Monday she was being flown to Dubbo Hospital for treatment and later to Sydney.
Sharon Winsor and her award winning business are on a mission to give Mudgee a taste of mother earth.
Established in 2012, Indigearth has been taking Australia by storm with many craving the knowledge and taste of native Aboriginal food.
Read the full story - Published September 2020
From the moment Lockie Cox was born, his parents Peta Ryan and Josh Cox knew something wasn't quite right.
Three years later, Lockie was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy [DMD], a rare form of muscular dystrophy that is fast-acting and is found almost exclusively in young boys.
