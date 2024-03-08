Celebrating amazing local women

Dubbo Electorate Woman of the Year for 2024, Myff Clarke with Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders.

Myff Clarke named Dubbo Electorate Woman of the Year

Myff Clarke has been named as the Dubbo Electorate Woman of the Year in a ceremony at the Mudgee Arts Precinct on Tuesday morning, March 5.



Published March 2024

MohSnow have joined forces. From left: Kylie Orth, Moana Gilbert, Elle Sutton and Steph Leigh. Absent: Sinoma and Lorae Moz. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Women's postie bike ride nearly doubles in size in its second year



After a bumper first year on the bikes, the Late Fe-Mail Postie Bike Ride is off again in 2024, this time with nearly double the amount of riders registering.



Published March 2024

Lily Sugden on track in her pink and blue Kart Republic kart. Photo: Supplied / Daniel Sugden

Lily Sugden can't even get her L-plates but she's making a name in the karting world

Lily Sugden from Mudgee is not old enough to legally drive a car on the road, but she knows her way around a go-kart track.



Published February 2024

Faith Ryder from Bathurst with Chloe (on left) in their Panthers gear and Chloe playing for the Midwest Brumbies. Photo: Supplied / Pete Sibley

Chloe's journey from backyard footy to the Penrith Panthers

Ever since she was a little girl, Chloe Patrick has loved playing footy. The 18-year-old Mudgee-native selected to play in the Penrith Panthers Representative squad late in 2023 and already has a number of wins under her belt.

Published February 2024

Paralympian Sue-Ellen Lovett with her horse, Oliver, and guide dog, Woody. Picture by Belinda Soole

'Ability not disability': Sue-Ellen Lovett 'humbled' to earn top honour

Being almost-completely blind hasn't stopped Sue-Ellen Lovett from making her dream of representing Australia come true. And it also hasn't stopped her from earning one of the nation's top honours.

Published January 2024

Rosie with Mudgee Preschool students and beloved animal companion, Polly Possum. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

'Thank you for trusting us': Rosie farewells Mudgee Preschool

After more than 30 years, Rosie Gibbs stepped down as Director of Mudgee Preschool, a role that has seen her usher generations of Mudgee's children through their early education.



Published December 2023

Lucy Tanner-Norman in the kitchen with an impressive tray of chocolates. Photo: Supplied

From finishing school at 15 to a patisserie masterclass, Lucy is living her dream



When Lucy Tanner-Norman found herself tempering chocolate in a Sydney patisserie masterclass, it was a dream come true for the Mudgee teen.



Published January 2024

Michelle Bromley competing in China at the International Table Tennis Federation World Cup. Supplied

Bromley aims for second Olympic games spot after competing in China



Olympic table tennis star and Gulgong-native, Michelle Bromley has her sights set on Paris in 2024 after competing at the Table Tennis World Cup in Chengdu, China.

Michelle spoke from her hotel room in China where she and fellow Aussie teammates came off second-best against Japan and Romania in China which saw a new, mixed format for players.

Published December 2023

Sue White. Supplied

Sue's mission to help those in need live a healthier life



Sue White has seen many changes over the years. She moved to Glencoe Farm at Pyramul in 2005 to start organic farming and to create a completely self-sustainable lifestyle.

"Like many people, I moved to the Mudgee region for a better way of living," Ms White said.

Published October 2023

Holly Consadine and Madison Casley at Mudgee Scout Hall. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

A love for scouts and a good challenge see Holly and Madison earn rare awards

Madison Casley Holly Consadine are two young women who have bright futures ahead of them, with Madison earning the coveted Australian Scout Medallion and Holly the Queen's Scout Award which is the the pinnacle of scouting awards that can be earned.



Published November 2023

Delarue sisters Georgia and Amelia are breaking new ground in the Landscape Construction industry. Supplied

Georgia earns major award working with her sister in male-dominated industry



Mudgee's Georgia Delarue is living her dream and getting the recognition she deserves.

The Australian Institute of Horticulture awarded TAFE student Georgia Delarue 'Horticulture Student of the Year', in recognition of her commitment to excellence and professionalism in her horticulture studies.

Published November 2023

Felicity Cavanough at one of her workshops. Supplied

Felicity Cavanough on volunteering and the healing power of art



Felicity Cavanough has been working seven days a week for the last few months. "When you're working for yourself as an artist, there are no guarantees of income," she said.



"You need focus and determination to back yourself and continue to aim to be represented in exhibitions nationally."

Published November 2023

Veronika Barry with some homegrown carrots. Supplied

How a love of food brought Veronika Barry back to nature



Growing up in a hobby farm, food growing was always a big part of Veronika Barry's life.

When Ms Barry moved to Gulgong, she was inspired by Instagram accounts depicting honesty produce stalls and was motivated to start a similar concept locally.

Published October 2023

Angela Winters outside Beauty Reclaimed on Market Street. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

From nursing to beauty, a natural fit for Angela

Angela Winters a Registered Nurse by trade, was feeling like career change after nursing for 19 years.

That direction was into the study of aesthetics. And now, five years in, she wouldn't have it any other way. "It was something I always a bit interested in," Angela said.

Published September 2023

Renee French. Supplied

For Renee, Mudgee is more than the sum of its parts



"Mudgee has given me a lot," says Renée French, resident of Mudgee for the last six years. Mudgee community members who know Ms French could say that the debt has been repaid many times over.

Published November 2023

Rebecca Saunders is empowering others through her work. Picture supplied.

'I was still conforming': Rebecca's journey to empowerment with alopecia

Rebecca Saunders is the epitome of empowerment, and is ready to share that with Mudgee's business women. At just seven years of age Ms Saunders was diagnosed with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

According to Ms Saunders it was a long journey for her to be comfortable shedding her wig, which she did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published August 2023

Sharon Winsor at a boost Juice offering her new collaborative flavours. Photo: Supplied

Indigiearth goes national with Boost Juice collab

Ngemba Weilwan woman Sharon Winsor has taken her business and brand Indigiearth to new heights with a national campaign with juice giant Boost Juice.

Boost partnered with Indigiearth to deliver three new flavours that are available at all Boost Juice outlets Australia-wide for six weeks. The flavours are: Finger Lime, Strawberry Gum and Davidson Plum. The campaign artwork created by Ryhia Dank of Nardurna.

Published March 2023

Hannah Edensor at her studio that faces Perry Street in Mudgee. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

'It was the missing link in my life': Hannah's journey from tag-along to Mudgee yoga teacher

Hannah Edensor first fell in love with yoga when she joined a class with a friend more than half a decade ago.



Hannah moved to Mudgee from Sydney in 2017 at a time when she knew she had to slow down in life. Looking for a community connection in a new town she soon found it in a yoga studio then located in Byron Place, first tagging along with a friend who was taking a class and a spark was ignited in Hannah almost immediately.

Published February 2023

Faye Crook (left) with her daughter Kim Stanton (right) outside the church on Market Street in Mudgee's west. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Church finds a new Mudgee home thanks to mother and daughter's passion project

A more-than-100-year-old church was escorted to its new Mudgee home after a years-long dream for a local mother and daughter is finally realised. The church that appeared on the west end of Market Street set heads turning and tongues wagging when it appeared in late 2022.

Published January 2023

Silver individual medal win at World Championships.

Leeson eyes Paris Paralympics after World Championships effort

It was difficult to imagine Jamieson Leeson enjoying a bigger year than 2021, when she made her Paralympics debut for Australia. But 2022 went a long way to topping that as the Dunedoo star achieved national and international glory.

Published December 2022

Emma with some of her wares. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Good Day: The striking new Mudgee store splashing colour all over Perry Street

Traveling along Perry Street recently, you could be excused for wondering what is up with a striking yellow sign adorning the footpath that has appeared recently.

The newly-opened Good Day Lifestyle Co is the brainchild of Emma Baker, a Mudgee mum who moved to the area with her husband Jim Wilson two years ago. With a goal of getting out of the city, the fashion designer and chef couple made the move to the Mudgee region and haven't looked back.

Published October 2022

Paige Henning, Danette Johanson and Hugh Bateman at Mudgee Preschool. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Mudgee Preschool teacher cuts her hair off in front of enthusiastic crowd



Admitting she was nervous, Danette Johanson was minutes away from having all her hair cut off.

Supported by a large crowd of children staff, friends and family, Danette's hair was braided, cut and shaved off by Paige Henning from K + Co Hair Lounge at Mudgee Preschool.

The educator faced the clippers on Monday as Pink Up month began to draw to a close. She raised more than $5000 for the Leukaemia Foundation and donating her hair to be made into a wig for women who have lost theirs during chemotherapy.

Published November 2022

Michelle Dobson stands in front of her colourful products. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Hard work and a dream come true for Michelle

Michelle Dobson has the kind of bubbly smile you want to see when you are treating yourself to a hair appointment. You can find Michelle and her smile at Lush hair studio in Portland, over 100 kilometres from her home in Mudgee.

The two hour and 40 minute round trip sounds like a lot, but Michelle has found positive ways to use the time.

Published December 2022

Father Owen Gibbons with Anne McLean presenting her the accolade. Photo: Supplied

Anne McLean bestowed with rare honour from the Vatican for her decades of service

Mudgee woman Anne McLean has been granted a rare accolade by the Vatican for her work with the Catholic Church.

Father Owen Gibbons, Parish Priest on behalf of Bishop Michael McKenna presented the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, a decoration of the Holy See, to McLean from the Mudgee Parish.

Published November 2022

Local radio personality Jess Scully from Real FM. Photo: Supplied

How a love of Taylor Swift landed this radio personality a national award

Local radio personality Jess Scully from Real FM was a winner at annual Australian Commercial radio Awards held in Sydney.



Jess was a finalist in the Best Music Special category for her self-produced special celebrating her love of Taylor Swift. Jess eclipsed entries from all over Australia to take out the award.

Published November 2022

Beth Appleton, Brianna McNabb and Alanna Morris. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

The new face of Mudgee PCYC on bringing in new ideas from the community

Mudgee PCYC has a new manager and a new focus on bringing new ideas to the club.

When Brianna McNabb stepped into the role at the beginning of October, she knew she had some big shoes to fill after the departure of long-time manager Railene Doherty.

Originally from Sydney, she and her fiance moved to Mudgee recently to get away from life in the city, and when the opportunity presented itself Brianna knew she was up to the challenge.

Published October 2022

Rianna Le with a copy of her book. Photo: Supplied

A dream comes to life with new children's book by Mudgee-based author

Rianna Le is a passionate educator, teacher and now children's author.

Rianna has put a ribbon on a long-time project to write a publish her own children's book titled The Tale of the Trolls.

While working as a teacher, a side project running an Instagram page exploded in popularity, giving Rianna the opportunity to pursue that full time along with getting the book out the door. She originally wrote the book for a university assignment years ago but wanted to fully bring it to life after her students enjoyed it so much.

Published October 2022

Karli McKinley says there needs to be better information about facilities for parents around town.

A mother's crusade to make Mudgee a better place for parents and children



Over the years there have been numerous campaigns hoping to improve facilities in Mudgee for parents with children with little success, but one mum reckons she's the one to do it.

Karli McKinley moved to Mudgee in 2021 and quickly noticed facilities for parents with babies and young children were lacking in some areas of the CBD. She created a Facebook group called the Parents in Mudgee Project, hoping to bring together other like-minded parents together to share tips, ideas and advocate businesses and council for change.

Published September 2022

Dr Sally Street has stepped into the newly created role of Director of Rural Generalist Training & Development at Mersey Community Hospital, Latrobe. Picture Rod Thompson

Former Mudgee doctor Sally Street the new future of rural health training

The next generation of rural health specialists are being trained in Tasmania, and Dr Sally Street is helping to lead the charge.

For the newly appointed Director of Rural Generalist Training and Development at Mersey Community Hospital, rural generalist medicine is not only "the best job in the world" - it's a vital resource for remote communities.

Published September 2022

Mudgee's Lau Abend may have finished up on The Voice but it's not the end for her. Photo: Channel 7.

Mudgee's Lauren 'Lau' Abend exits The Voice after chilling semi-final performance

Her journey on The Voice Australia may have come to an end, but for Mudgee's Lauren 'Lau' Abend, it's a moment she will forever cherish.

Published September 2021



After receiving a silver medal in shot put at the NSW State Youth Championships, Mollie Blackman hopes to one day represent Australia. Photo: Jay-Anna Mobbs

Mollie Blackman claims first medal ahead of NSW hammer throw stint

One day Mollie Blackman hopes to represent Australia and with the potential she is showing, it's well within her reach.

The 14-year-old recently competed at the NSW State Youth Championships where she was awarded her first medal, a silver in shot put.

Published March 2021

Rebecca Wilson in her studio at Hill End, with her piece Fatal Bloodline in the background. Picture: Allen & Unwin

Artist Rebecca Wilson from Hill End uncovers story behind bushranger Ned Kelly's sister

It's uncommon to find a best friend in a woman who was born over 150 years ago.

But for Hill End-based artist and author Rebecca Wilson, her friendship with Kate Kelly has been a source of inspiration and fulfilment.

Published March 2021

Louise Puslednik in the library at St Matthew's Catholic School. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Louise is forging a path for young women in STEM

Mudgee can now boast being home to one of Australia's best and most influential educators.

St Matthews Catholic School teacher, Louise Puslednik was officially crowned Australia's best maths teacher at the Australian Mathematical Sciences Institute (AMSI) Choose Maths Awards.

Published October 2019

A portrait of Louisa Lawson.

A proposal for a new iconic landmark in Mudgee

Louisa has never been immortalised in bronze or stone, consistent with the observation that there are more monuments to animals in Australia than non-fictional women.

Published February 2021

'Acknowledging a remarkable daughter of Mudgee'

A life size bronze of Louisa Lawson. What a wonderful idea.

Given how few Australian women are celebrated this way, the plans for acknowledging this remarkable daughter of Mudgee seem timely.

Jackie Trott and her son Fallon show off some of the bee hotels available in Mudgee.

Bee project leads to rare discovery in a Mudgee backyard

A blurry photo of a jazzy-looking bee in a Mudgee backyard has the potential to rewrite the books on native bees in the Mudgee region.

Four months ago Mudgee's Jackie Trott started the Mudgee Bee Project, aiming to educate residents about the critical role that native bees play in the region and our lives around Australia.

Published September 2020

Mia and her mother. Photo: Facebook / Stacey Bennett

Mia's brave journey and the community that rallied around her

Five-year-old Mia Bennett went to her school disco in Gulgong on a Thursday and danced with her friends, on Saturday, she went to the Gulgong Show and by Monday she was being flown to Dubbo Hospital for treatment and later to Sydney.

Published March 2019

Lesley Carberry. Photo: Isabella Moore

Strength to strength: Indigiearth

Sharon Winsor and her award winning business are on a mission to give Mudgee a taste of mother earth.

Established in 2012, Indigearth has been taking Australia by storm with many craving the knowledge and taste of native Aboriginal food.

Published September 2020

Peta and Lockie. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

A Mudgee mum is doing whatever she can to find a treatment for her son's rare disease

From the moment Lockie Cox was born, his parents Peta Ryan and Josh Cox knew something wasn't quite right.

Three years later, Lockie was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy [DMD], a rare form of muscular dystrophy that is fast-acting and is found almost exclusively in young boys.