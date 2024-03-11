Lakers impress after round two of Basketball NSW's Waratah Junior League

The Mudgee Lakers continue to impress after some stirring results in round two of Basketball NSW's Waratah Junior League.
On the road in Bathurst and Lithgow, the Lakers under-14s boys were beaten 52-42 first up on Saturday, March 9, but bounced back in the afternoon to thrash Dubbo 77-23. Will Hamson top scored for Mudgee with 23 points.
The Lakers lost again to Orange (62-40) but recovered with a convincing 57-45 win against Bathurst on Sunday, March 10.
The under-14s were the standout team in February's round one in Griffith. They went undefeated over the weekend with wins against West Wyalong 58-35, Griffith 61-28, Bathurst 66-51 and Temora 55-46.
After two rounds and eight matches played, the team are second on the Western Division ladder behind Orange, who remain undefeated.
The under-16s boys also enjoyed a good weekend. Playing in Bathurst, the division one side defeated Orange 96-74 before losing 67-53 to Leeton. On Sunday, they defeated Narrandera 90-77 and were too strong for Griffith 89-40.
In round one they recorded wins against Bathurst 88-61 and Lithgow 86-69 and losses to Griffith 79-47 and Dubbo 86-69.
They are firmly in semi-finals contention, equal second with Leeton behind undefeated Dubbo.
In division two, the Lakers scored two wins and two losses. After losing 66-47 to Bathurst, they had a big 92-50 win against Orange, Tom Baggett top scoring with 19 points.
They were narrowly pipped 50-47 against Bathurst on Saturday night before defeating Orange again on Sunday 72-50.
The team rebounded well after a slow start in round one where they lost to West Wyalong 56-40, Young 84-67 Orange 80-36 and West Wyalong again 62-58.
On a congested competition ladder, Mudgee are third but within three points of first placed Young.
Round three will see the teams to travel to Orange and Bathurst on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.
