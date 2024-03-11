Radio 2MG tunes into FM for the first time in its 86-year history

A historic change will occur in Mudgee's radio landscape when 2MG will broadcast on FM for the first time since it began in 1938.
Radio Listeners across the Mudgee Region will soon benefit from improved reception of radio 2MG, with its new FM broadcast service to be switched on on Monday, March 18.
The move will see 2MG broadcast on a primary frequency of 97.1 megahertz, with a repeater service set to improve coverage of the Kandos and Rylstone area on 101.5 MHz. As part of the move, 2MG's existing 1449AM service will be switched off 28 days later.
Station Manager Mal Rock says that the programming on 2MG will remain the same.
"The programming, what they listen to is not going to change," he said.
"It's not like the 2MG you know is going away. It's just moving to a different frequency and a better sound.
"Over time, obviously, it'll gradually evolve as they always do. Some of the songs we play now, we wouldn't have played years ago... but in terms of what's on 2MG, it will still be the same after the 18th."
Owners of 2MG, Super Radio Network made the announcement as part of a raft of changes to gradually move its existing portfolio of AM stations over to FM.
Mal reminisced about his time in the radio industry and said change has always been a constant. "I'm the vintage that grew up with AM radio - and even after the cap[ital] cities started to get FM in the '80s, all the country areas were still AM only," he said.
"When I was growing up, you'd have talkback and the top 40 shows straight after it. It was kind of everything and that's gradually changed a little bit, but that's still been the case for 2MG over the years.
"We've gone from reel to reels and record players and cart machines... we've gone from that to then CDs and now these days hard drives and computers that have audio on them.
"This is the first time a technology has changed where the listeners will clearly notice something because they have to switch their radio over and be there will be quite a difference in the sound quality that they get."
