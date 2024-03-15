Our young basketballers show their worth at Western Junior League competition

Mudgee's young basketballers continue to prove their worth against competitors around the region.
The Mudgee Lakers Division 1 under-16 Boys are third overall, the under-14 Boys second, while the Division 2 under-16 Boys are third, following the second round of the BNSW Waratah Western Junior League competition played Bathurst and Lithgow at the weekend.
In the under-16 Division 1, the Lakers finished with three wins and a loss, defeating Orange 96-74, Narrandera 90-77 and Griffith 89-40.
Against Narrandera, Mudgee's Lochie Doran scored 50 points, the player to do so in an under-16 match since 2015.
Their only loss was against Leeton 67-53, a game they could have won, with the teams swapping the lead many time over the course of the match, before late in the last quarter, Leeton sank four three pointers to break the deadlock, a lead they clung on to until the final whistle.
Despite the loss, the Lakers are in a great position to make the semi-finals with one round remaining, third on the ladder with 17 points, behind Dubbo on 20, Leeton 18.
The Lakers Division 2 under-16 Boys improved dramatically on round one, their two wins both over Orange 92-50 and 72-50 from four games to be placed third, impressed the coaches, while the losses, both against Bathurst demonstrated their improvement.
A disappointing loss to Bathurst 66-47 in the first match, was an incentive to show supporters they could play better, and they duly delivered, closing the gap between the two teams by sixteen points to be edged out 50-47.
Young leads the ladder on 14 points, Bathurst 12, Mudgee 11.
The Lakers under-14 Boys after four wins in round one, came back to earth a little in round two, with two wins and two losses.
Despite this bump in the road, the Lakers along with Orange Eagles are the teams to beat, Orange leading the competition on 16 points, Mudgee 14, Bathurst 13, West Wyalong 13.
The results against West Wyalong where Mudgee won 58-35 and Orange won 63-35 indicates how close the teams are, even after the Orange victories over the Lakers at the weekend, 52-42 and 62-40.
The Lakers were never troubled in their two wins, downing Dubbo 77-23 and Bathurst 57-45.
Round 3 will be played at Orange (under-16s) and Bathurst (under-14s) on the 6th and 7th of April.
