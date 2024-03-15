Hazard reduction burn planned in national park outside of Gulgong on Saturday

A Hazard Reduction burn is planned for this Saturday, March 16 in the north-eastern corner of Yarrobil National Park outside of Gulgong.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), together with the NSW Rural Fire Service intend to conduct a hazard reduction burn between Spring Ridge Road and Upper Mebul Road in Yarrobil National Park. A map can be found on the following page.
The scheduling of the burn is dependant on weather conditions so will be rescheduled if conditions are not favourable. The burn is part of an ongoing fuel management program to reduce the risk to properties from potential wildfires near Mebul.
The burn is expected to take one day, with clean up operations continuing for a day or two following the burn.
Some tracks in the vicinity of the burn will be closed until the area has been assessed and considered safe for public access. Upper Mebul and Spring Ridge Road will remain open with traffic control in place.
NPWS warned that during the burn, residents may experience periods of smoke and ash in the air.
The risk to properties during the burn is considered to be low. It is recommended that you follow the standard property protection procedures for residents living close to bushland areas:
NPWS recommends that if you have asthma or a respiratory condition that you stay inside or plan to be away from the area during the day of the burn.
For more information contact the Mudgee Office on 6370 9000.
