Hazard reduction burn planned in national park outside of Gulgong on Saturday

By Staff Reporters
March 15 2024 - 1:26pm
Hazard reduction burns. FILE
A Hazard Reduction burn is planned for this Saturday, March 16 in the north-eastern corner of Yarrobil National Park outside of Gulgong.

