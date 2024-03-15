Close to 100 sheep stolen from Central West property

Close to 100 sheep have gone missing from a Central West property.
The Rural Crime Prevention Team at Mudgee are seeking the public's assistance with an investigation into the theft of 95 Merino ewes and lambs from the property at Yarragrin, north Mendooran, believed to have taken place between September 19, and 9 February 9, 2024.
The lambs all have the same "W" shaped earmark at the top of the ear and were tagged with PIC number NI161230.
They range in age from 16 to 30 weeks at the time of the theft and are all mulesed.
The Merino ewes have tags with the following PIC numbers on them, NI161230, NK220767, NH220534, NJ403748 and AIB. These sheep have different earmarks depending on where they were born.
Police are of the opinion that a horse float, or something similar, may have been used to remove the sheep from the Tooraweenah Road property on at least three occasions between those dates.
Anyone with information can contact rural crime investigators DSC Scott Whale or DSC Adam MacDougall at Mudgee Police Station on 6372 8599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
