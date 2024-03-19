A second home for so many: Cirque M to close after one final performance

In its tenth year, Mudgee's aerial and circus training facility Cirque M will close its doors for the last time, ending what has become a second home for many of its students.
Cirque M owner Heidi Holmes announced the closure in a social media post on March 12.
'After quite a big health scare last year, I have had to make some changes for the immediate future and this means saying goodbye to my oh so precious 'circus baby' Cirque M,' the post read.
'It had been a dream of mine to open a circus school once I had finished my performing career. Moving here and opening up, it was go big or go home. Aerialize helped me with a fundraiser before I left which helped us to establish ourselves here in Mudgee and I have loved being able to see the kids in here grow up and flourish, the adult students transform their bodies and their lives with jumping into the shows creating quite the performing alter egos.'
Cirque M will close after the final Easter school holiday program on April 16. The business will host a 'Not So Show Ready, Show - Cirque M's Final Act' barbecue and informal performance session on Saturday, April 6 from 3pm onwards.
Heidi told the Mudgee Guardian it had been an emotional week since the announcement. "I'm very sad because I think it's taken a lot of passion to be able to build this into the community that I've wanted to do in the country," she said.
"And because that was a heavy focus of mine in terms of - coaching skill is one thing - but also building that rapport and friendships and sort of circus family. That takes a lot of heart and passion and so that will make it very, very difficult to leave."
The business has weathered ups and downs - including a shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic - and come out the other side just as strong, owing to its passionate community of students and their families.
While Heidi spoke with the Guardian, a small class of students practised for the April performance and made sure to enjoy the time they have left in the shed before Cirque M closes.
"It's been really nice and I love it - it's amazing," said Isla Scott who has been with Cirque M for nine years. "I'm really sad, I'm going to miss it a lot."
"I've loved being at Cirque M because I've always felt like [it is] a second circus family. It's just been so great having so many friends and being able to do what I love without feeling like I'm being judged," Jodi Stott, who has been with Cirque M for eight years, said.
"I've definitely enjoyed the friendships that I've made here. I really don't know what I'm going to do without circus - I've been here for six years now and it's become a second home," student Shalyce McNaughton said.
As part of the farewell, Cirque M will also hold a garage sale on April 20 and 21. Heidi said it will be a chance for the community to purchase some circus equipment or even take home a keepsake. "I am hopeful that everyone will take a bit of Cirque M with them wherever they go," she wrote.
In the days since the closure announcement, the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, moving Heidi to tears.
"Oh, it's been a very emotional week. There's been a lot of tears," Heidi said.
"I think it just shows how much this place means to people. And there's a lot of kids that have grown up in this establishment.
"I think what it is I'm really happy with and feel really grateful for is the people that I've been able to have through the space in Mudgee.
"I feel really proud that we've made it to 10 years."
Cirque M will run its last last School holiday programs in April. See the Cirque M website for more details.
