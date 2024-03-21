Mudgee Guardian
Not-so-good Friday: Warning of Great Western Highway Easter weekend delays

March 22 2024 - 9:39am
DELAYS of up to 45 minutes are possible on the Great Western Highway around Blackheath and Hartley on Good Friday, drivers have been warned.

