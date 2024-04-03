Mudgee Guardian
Police

Elderly woman taken to hospital following rollover on Inglis Street

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
April 3 2024
An 85-year-old woman was taken to Mudgee Hospital with minor injuries after her car rolled over on Wednesday morning and briefly closed a residential street.

