Elderly woman taken to hospital following rollover on Inglis Street

An 85-year-old woman was taken to Mudgee Hospital with minor injuries after her car rolled over on Wednesday morning and briefly closed a residential street.
According to police, at approximately 11.30am on Wednesday morning, April 3, the Mudgee woman was driving along Inglis Street in a white SUV when she collided with a parked car causing her vehicle to roll over and land on its left side.
The woman was the only occupant of the vehicle and no one else was injured. The woman was treated by emergency services at the scene and taken to Mudgee Hospital with minor injuries.
The accident caused the temporary closure of the road at the intersection of Douro and Inglis Street. The road has since reopened to all traffic.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to call Mudgee Police Station.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.