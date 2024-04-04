Rylstone among towns to receive funding for town water improvements

Ten rural communities are on the way to improved drinking water quality after the NSW Government announced $1.5 million in funding.
The Government will provide $150,000 to the 10 local councils in a bid to improve water security and quality of the town water supplies.
Towns to receive the funding include Hay, Boorowa, Ivanhoe, Jerilderie, Coonamble, Glen Innes, Balranald, Rylstone, Molong and Boggabilla, with works expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
The funding is for works which upgrade water treatment plants with the Government saying the program offers local councils access to "expert technicians and engineers, on-site assessment and advice, online monitoring solutions, and training to help local water operators improve their skills to get the best out of their treatment plants and manage water quality issues faster and more effectively".
The program is part of the NSW Government's $32.8 million Town Water Risk Reduction Program.
Working with local councils and local water utilities, the program is addressing issues such as water quality, dam safety and training for water and sewerage operators.
Minister for Water Rose Jackson said regional and remote communities know better than anyone else how critical it is to safeguard the quality of our water, particularly in the face of a changing climate.
"It is why I implemented this new funding program to target towns where water quality has been an ongoing issue, so local councils can take proactive steps to optimise the performance of their water treatment plants," she said.
"Investing in minor upgrades to existing infrastructure will enable them to respond to water quality issues faster and more effectively.
"The Advanced Operational Support Program also provides valuable on-the-ground training and technical assistance, at no cost to councils, to help operators tackle water challenges and continue to deliver safe water to their residents 24/7."
The Government is also providing up to $150,000 in co-funding to 15 local councils to launch infrastructure projects which target water loss.
As part of the $12.5 million Regional Leakage Reduction Program, the funding is for priority councils which the Government says will significantly benefit from new projects, training and water-saving infrastructure.
The program has so far worked with 54 regional councils and Aboriginal communities to save 5.8 billion litres of water per year and is part of the NSW Government's efforts to save 7.5 billion litres of water per year across the state.
The NSW Government offered Clarence Valley, Carrathool Shire, Muswellbrook Shire, Balranald Shire, Hilltops, Uralla Shire, Bellingen Shire, Brewarrina Shire, Central Darling Shire, Warrumbungle Shire, Murray River, Richmond Valley, Moree Plains Shire, Leeton Shire, and Walgett Shire councils places in the program and is working with them to complete projects by May, 2025.
"We know in regional NSW that an average of 15 per cent of water sourced from nature is lost because of leaking pipes or inefficient networks, which really adds up.
"This new funding is a game-changer, supporting councils to minimise water losses."
