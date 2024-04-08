33-year-old man charged following police pursuit in Mudgee

A man will face court, after being charged following a pursuit in Mudgee at the weekend.
According to police, at about 11.25pm on Sunday 7 April, police were patrolling Church Street in Mudgee, when they attempted to stop a Toyota Landcruiser after sighting it had no tail lights.
When the driver failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit the passenger threw food out the window and hit the police car.
A short time later the Landcruiser came to a stop in Cooyal, about 24 kilometres north-east of Mudgee, where the passenger exited and fled on foot.
The driver - a man aged 33 - was arrested after a struggle and taken to Mudgee Police Station where he was charged with a raft of offences.
During a search of the man, police located and seized crystallised substance believed to be methylamphetamine.
The man was charged with: police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly; drive motor vehicle during disqualification period; use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road; hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty; supply prohibited drug; goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (x2); custody of knife in public place, and possess housebreaking implements.
