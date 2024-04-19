The best social photos from the 2024 Wellington Boot

Hundreds of residents flocked to Wellington Race Course on Sunday, April 14 for the town's biggest horse race.
Fancy hats and colourful outfits could be seen as men and women placed bets, drank some bubbly and enjoyed the sunshine.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was on hand to capture all the action on the track and all the fun on the sidelines.
Fresh off winning the Wellington Cup on Sunday, David Smith was smiling from ear to ear.
But the expression quickly left the Mudgee trainer's face when Lockdown Gamble's Cup triumph was protested.
Danish Prince, the second-place finisher, had put in a protest attempting to overturn the win, and after a 30-minute wait, the case was dismissed.
A relieved Smith promptly resumed his celebration, and that big smile returned in an instant.
"I was just speaking to a photographer, and he said, 'mate your face was so happy, then it dropped'," he said.
