Vandals damage brand new toilet block at Flirtation Hill

Vandals have damaged part of a new toilet block at Flirtation Hill in Mudgee, leaving council and the public disappointed at the warrantless defacement.
In a post on social media, council said the damage is beyond repair, and 'the replacement costs could exceed $6,000. Due to the substantial expense, it's unlikely that repairs will be actioned.'
Vandals appear to have thrown rocks at the side of the block, damaging the paintwork and embedding the stones into the side of the building.
Mid-Western Regional Council General Manager, Brad Cam said actions like this can take funds away from other community projects.
"Vandalism not only tarnishes the appearance of Council assets but also strains valuable resources that could otherwise be allocated toward enhancing community amenities," Mr Cam said.
"We urge anyone witnessing vandalism on community facilities to promptly report it Council".
The toilet block was built as part of a plan which was published in 2021 which envisioned an overhaul of the popular Mudgee lookout area to better serve the community following engagement with a community working group as well as local community consultation. The design includes things like a better view of the town, parking, an adventure playground to promote health and wellbeing and improve the native vegetation on the block.
A partnership between the NSW Government and Mid-Western Regional Council saw a $375,000 injection from the Regional Tourism Acceleration Fund, as announced by Dugald Saunders MP in 2022. A co-contribution from council brought the total funding to $750,000.
