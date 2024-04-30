Mudgee Guardian
Vandals damage brand new toilet block at Flirtation Hill

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated April 30 2024 - 11:33am, first published 11:17am
Vandals have damaged part of a new toilet block at Flirtation Hill in Mudgee, leaving council and the public disappointed at the warrantless defacement.

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

