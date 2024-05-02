Oceania's best shooters come to town for championship at Windamere complex

John Younger can lay claim to be the best sporting clays shooter in the Oceania region.
The 60-year-old held his nerve on the final day of the 36th FITASC Oceania Sporting Championships held at the Windamere Regional Shooting Complex to walk away from the international event victorious.
Younger finished his eight rounds on 177 targets, one ahead of Adam Green and Jeremy Kent.
Green finished second overall after beating Kent in a 25-target shoot-off, 20-18.
Close to 280 competitors from Australia, New Zealand and New Caledonia had to shoot eight rounds of 25 targets - 75 targets on days one and two, and 50 on day three.
Some of the targets proved to be difficult for the international field with only two shooters managing to record a perfect round all weekend.
In the A-grade competition, Troy Passarin claimed victory with 160 targets, one ahead of runner-up Benjamin Gaut and four in front of third-placed Ryan Leman.
Aaron Brookes took out B-grade with 148 targets and Giovanni Araco won C-grade with a score of 102.
Ron Rhook finished first in the Veteran competition with 149 targets while Daryl Groundwater (142) and Nate Palubiski (160) won the Master and Junior competitions respectively.
The women's competition had to be decided by a shoot-off as Bianca Norris and Emalene Munro finished on 146 targets. Norris won the shoot-off 16-15.
The 36th FITASC Oceania Sporting Championships was the first international event hosted by Mudgee Sporting Clays.
Club president Craig Kurtz said the work involved to host the competition was extensive.
"Once we got noticed that we were given permission to hold it [the Oceania championships], there's probably been a good six to eight months of prep work gone into the grounds," Kurtz said.
"We've done a lot of mowing, slashing of the grounds, selection of targets. There has been a fair bit of work gone into it.
"We were fortunate that we had a bit of rain leading up to the event which has made the grass a little bit greener and everything else pop a little bit better. It's meant more maintenance to keep it down but at the end of the day it has made the event."
