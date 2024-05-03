Mudgee Guardian
Emergency exercise to take place at Mudgee Airport

By Staff Reporters
May 3 2024 - 10:47am
Mudgee residents are being advised that an emergency preparedness exercise will be held at Mudgee Airport on Monday, May 6 from 9am to 12:30pm.

