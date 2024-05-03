Emergency exercise to take place at Mudgee Airport

Mudgee residents are being advised that an emergency preparedness exercise will be held at Mudgee Airport on Monday, May 6 from 9am to 12:30pm.
Council says primary objective of the exercise is to identify areas for improvement enhancing safety measures and preparedness in the event of an actual emergency while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.
"The exercise will simulate a scenario involving an aircraft incident allowing for a comprehensive evaluation of firefighting, hazardous materials response, casualty management, evacuation protocols, and communication systems," a release from Mid-Western Regional Council said.
"The exercise involves a collaborative effort among various emergency response agencies, including the Police, Rural Fire Services, Fire and Rescue, Ambulance, Mudgee Hospital, VRA, SES services, and council. By working together, these organisations reinforce the importance of partnerships in ensuring effective emergency response."
