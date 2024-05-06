Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Classic to return in 2025 after thousands of cyclists brave conditions for ride

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 6 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 12:49pm
It was cold, windy and wet in Mudgee when more than 2,000 riders came to town for the fourth annual Mudgee Classic with the popular event already locked in for a return to the region in 2025.

