Mudgee Classic to return in 2025 after thousands of cyclists brave conditions for ride

It was cold, windy and wet in Mudgee when more than 2,000 riders came to town for the fourth annual Mudgee Classic with the popular event already locked in for a return to the region in 2025.
The wintry weather was no match for the throngs of keen cyclists who showed up for the Gran Fondo early on Sunday morning, May 5 with Ken Sutcliffe firing the start gun. Many of them were backing up after Saturday's Dirty Mudgee gravel event held in wet, wild, and slippery conditions. It was all smiles at the start line as wave after wave of riders left on the various event courses that took in the best scenic views of Mudgee.
Riding with 50 fellow riders from the Northern Sydney Cycling Club, Anthony Blomfield said it was always a highlight to head away for a cycling weekend with mates.
"It was well managed, there were heaps of volunteers and it was a wonderful route to ride," Mr Blomfield said.
"There are around 50 of us from the club here. We've rented houses on the course and our wives came out the front banging pots and pans as we rode past - we had our own cheers squad."
Riding her third Mudgee Classic, Nicola Rutzou from the Women Who Cycle blog said she had a sensational weekend despite the weather.
"It was really good," Ms Rutzou said.
"A little bit of rain but who cares, we dried off. I met some really good people out there. We came up for a long weekend - drove up from Sydney on Friday and we're going home tomorrow... it's such a good little getaway. Four couples from the cycling club have rented a house - we love coming to Mudgee."
"It was quite sloppy out there," Local rider Paul Wilks said following the Dirty Mudgee gravel event.
"We do these loops most Thursdays' ... it's such a good loop. I moved to Mudgee 12 years ago and love it. The cycling, the vineyards, there are loads of interconnecting gravel roads so it makes it easier to train and gives us some good cycling options."
Riding both days, Classics ambassador Dee Vero said Mudgee was his number one place to visit for a cycling getaway.
"Today's ride was so good, the rolling hills through the vineyards and past the wineries, it was just amazing," Mr Vero said.
"When it's muddy gravel live that you're not off the pedals at all.
"After doing 55 kilometres on the limit on Saturday, then pushing it again over the 175 kilometres, the country road today were quite dead so you're constantly having to push that power. But two stages and some very different riding each day, it was a great weekend away."
The Mudgee Classic will return in 2025 on the weekend of May, 3-4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.