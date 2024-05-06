Mudgee Classic to return in 2025 after thousands of cyclists brave conditions for ride

The wintry weather was no match for the throngs of keen cyclists who showed up for the Gran Fondo early on Sunday morning, May 5 with Ken Sutcliffe firing the start gun. Many of them were backing up after Saturday's Dirty Mudgee gravel event held in wet, wild, and slippery conditions. It was all smiles at the start line as wave after wave of riders left on the various event courses that took in the best scenic views of Mudgee.