Cobar hands Gulgong first loss since 2022 to collect Boronia Challenge Cup in Gulgong

By Bryson Luff
Updated May 8 2024 - 11:02am, first published 11:01am
The Cobar Roosters in Gulgong. Photo: Supplied
Despite having to face another long trip home from Gulgong's Billy Dunn Oval, the Cobar Roosters would have been pleased with their additional luggage on the return journey, that luggage being the Boronia Challenge Cup which came into their possession following their 30 points to 12 defeat of the Gulgong Terriers in round two of the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition.

