Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Strong demand for cattle at Mudgee Angus Breeders' Sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
May 7 2024 - 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mudgee Breeders' sale kicks in prices across the board; PTIC females in demand

Despite recent falls, prices at the Mudgee Angus Breeders' Sale last Friday recorded a surprising upward trend. Notably, two pens of cows with calves fetched a substantial $2800 a unit, while weaner steers weighing an average of 386kg reached a top price of $1400 a head.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.