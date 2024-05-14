Swim club petitions council as indoor pool plan treads water

Mudgee Swimming Club has started a petition calling on Mid-Western Regional Council to explain why a long-awaited indoor pool for Mudgee has so far made little progress.
Club President Cassandra Croake told the Mudgee Guardian the petition aims to bring important momentum to the indoor pool project with the existing pool falling short of the communities wants and needs.
"We [club] feel if we start here, just maybe we can get something happening because we understand that this is not just something that affects us as a swim club," Cassandra said.
"We've got so many different industries and areas in this town that are just desperate for this kind of a facility, whether it's your learn-to-swim up to your competitive swimmers..."
The draft operational plan for the next year, which is currently on exhibition and open to comment, shows that council is planning to set aside $115,000 for maintenance of the region's three existing pools. The document also estimates that 115,000 people access the region's pools annually.
The petition calls for the provision of both an indoor and outdoor pool, something Cassandra said was worded very intently. As of 5pm on Tuesday, May 14 the petition has 325 signatures.
"We've been pretty clear in the wording of it all that we're not looking to enclose what we've got because another angle is the social aspect... going down to the pool in the summer with your mates, being outdoors, getting the fresh air," Cassandra said.
Council surveyed 2,500 of the region's residents from May 2016 to February 2017 as part of a review of its Community Strategic Plan. Respondents rated an indoor pool or aquatic centre as their second-highest rated priority project.
A 2022 report outlined costs for 25 and 50 metre indoor pools, both with and without health and fitness facilities included. It found that construction fees and charges, furniture and fit out estimates included in the total project build would range between $46,805,973 and $60,843,483. A significant investment, not including ongoing maintenance and operational costs.
Council continues to investigate financing options and grant opportunities for the construction of an indoor swimming pool in Mudgee. This has been the case since the last motion was moved in September 2022 and remains as 'to be reported at a future Council meeting'.
The cheapest option was, at the time, to build a new indoor, eight-lane 25m pool, program pool and leisure play area while retaining the existing outdoor 50m pool and water park. The most expensive would see a new indoor, eight-lane 50m pool, program pool and leisure play area while retaining the existing outdoor waterpark along with a health and fitness centre. The latter option was recommended and supported in principle.
"We just want to see some real action. Ultimately fix what we've got and let's look at some real action on a fantastic, user-friendly, all-year-round facility," Cassandra said.
"We really want to hit home that it's not just about us as a swim club. This is really about the whole community from babies to the elderly that we feel this would benefit. From the sporting to the non-sporting, families to singles.
"Swimming as a whole needs to be looked at in a broader sense, we want to make sure that council understand how a broader section of the community would benefit."
The Mudgee Guardian reached out to council for comment.
