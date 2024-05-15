Stuart Liddell shines in Mudgee Veterans' golf

What a test.
The golf course was certainly a massive test for most players for the Medley Stroke round. The weather conditions were as close to perfect as could be asked for at this time of the year although with the recent rain, the course played a little longer than normal. Unfortunately, the greens were difficult with a quite bumpy surface due to the tractor tracks on all greens.
Having said all that, it was Stuart Liddell (69 Nett) who was the only Vet to play under his handicap. Stuart showed pure ball striking to register three birdies and seven pars. The difficulty was even evident for Stuart who scored two double bogies in his round.
Taking second in the Vets (5th overall) was Graham CROSS (72 Nett) who was on a real roller coaster ride on the first 6 holes. Graham started with two pars and two bogies and then potential disaster "reared its head" when he registered a quadruple bogey and then a triple bogey. He steadied wonderfully over the remainder of the round for him to finally sign for a score of only one over his handicap. Quite a a pleasing effort.
MGC Ball winners were Stuart, Daniel, Tass, Glenn, Graham, Bob, Jim, Barry, Mal, Kevin, Paul. Jim and Ian.
Nearest to Pin: 11th hole "A" Ron (483cm) "B" Daniel (479cm) "C" Peter (388cm). 17th hole "A" Stuart (292cm) "B" Tass (238cm) "C" Graham (300cm).
Until then, why not come and join us and enjoy the course and the characters that make up Mudgee Veterans' golf. Remember the Mudgee Golf Club Vets' Motto: Swing hard, in case you hit it!.
See you next time.
