Stuart Liddell shines in Mudgee Veterans' golf

Taking second in the Vets (5th overall) was Graham CROSS (72 Nett) who was on a real roller coaster ride on the first 6 holes. Graham started with two pars and two bogies and then potential disaster "reared its head" when he registered a quadruple bogey and then a triple bogey. He steadied wonderfully over the remainder of the round for him to finally sign for a score of only one over his handicap. Quite a a pleasing effort.