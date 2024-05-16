Riders brave slippery conditions to pay tribute to Brett Menzies

Mudgee Dirtbikes held their Brett Menzies Memorial Round on Sunday, May 5, paying tribute to rider and friend Brett Menzies on the tenth anniversary of his death. Brett would have turned 35 on Saturday, May 4.
The Menzies family and friends in were in attendance and his brother Shane competed in the race day. Menzies died in a freak accident in the corresponding round of the club championship in 2014, cutting his life tragically short.
More than 60 riders braved the wet and wild conditions with Jake Doyle sitting pretty on a perfect streak of six wins from six races. He also picked up two Mudgee Powersports holeshot awards.
Club President, Jeff Dray said despite the weather, the day was a great way to remember a friend.
"The day was unreal, it was obviously a washout round but we ran anyway - we've had to call a couple off recently and we certainly don't want to keep doing that. We thought 'everyone's coming, everyone's excited about Brett's day' so we'll just run it anyway and it turned out great," Jeff said.
"We had people from all over the state, lots of people that knew Brett and some that didn't but just respected the fact that we're having a memorial day for an old club member."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.