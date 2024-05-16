Mudgee Guardian
Riders brave slippery conditions to pay tribute to Brett Menzies

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
May 16 2024 - 1:13pm
Riders braved the wet and wild conditions. Photo: Mark Ward / Resto Bike
Mudgee Dirtbikes held their Brett Menzies Memorial Round on Sunday, May 5, paying tribute to rider and friend Brett Menzies on the tenth anniversary of his death. Brett would have turned 35 on Saturday, May 4.

