Young Dragons fans are all smiles after meeting their heroes

The St George Illawarra Dragons recently came to town as part of the club's 2024 community blitz program.
Partnering with Squadron Energy, the Dragons visited 13 schools in the Central West including Mudgee Public School, Kandos Public School and Dunedoo Central School.
The three-day program included a series of interactive workshops for local primary and secondary students centred around the St George Illawarra Dragons' health and wellbeing program: 'The Best You Can Be' run by NRL and NRLW Dragons players and ambassadors.
In collaboration with local sporting clubs, the community blitz also ran two rugby clinics in Wellington and Dunedoo, focusing not only on further developing footy skills but also resilience and respect sessions.
"Our MPS students were excited to be part of the Dragons tour again this year, highly engaging, motivating and sharing lifelong messages, resources and support for young people's health and wellbeing," Danielle George, relieving Deputy Principal at Mudgee Public School said.
"The kicker as always, were the prizes for students interaction and each student receiving a work booklet with further information and support for future use.
"A fun filled morning, learning, sharing and motivating."
NRLW centre Keele Browne emphasised the club's focus on fostering a positive culture throughout their community programs.
"Encouraging respect in junior league clubs is really important and it goes a long way having those conversations with the kids, looking at how we can make positive, inclusive and respectful choices," she said.
The clinics offered local junior clubs the opportunity to train with NRL and NRLW St George Illawarra Dragons team members and ambassadors.
Squadron Energy's First Nations Engagement Facilitator Justin Toomey-White, who captains and coaches the first grade Wellington Cowboys side, said the clinics were a fantastic opportunity for younger players to train with experts of the game.
"Squadron Energy is committed to the Central-West Orana community and it was fantastic to have the Dragons in the region this week inspiring the next generation to be the best they can be - both on and off the footy field."
